River Bandits gift impacts Quad Cities

Jackson Ruiz, a fourth grader from Eldridge, stood behind a podium Friday morning at Genesis Medical Center and talked about what he learned last summer during a week at Camp Genesis.

Ruiz gained an understanding of the cancer his grandfather was dealing with, discovered that he wasn’t the only young person going through the same thing and had a chance to step away from it all for a couple of days and just be a kid.

The camp, held annually at Camp Shalom near Maquoketa, is a collaborative effort between Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities and the Genesis Health System Cancer Care Institute.

Children entering grades fourth through ninth grades who are part of families affected by cancer have a chance to attend the camp for free in part because of donations like the $50,000 the Quad Cities River Bandits presented to the Genesis Foundation on Friday.

“This is why we do what we do,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said. “We do it for Jackson and other kids like him who are a part of our community.’’

Roby Smith, who co-owns the River Bandits with Heller, invited Ruiz to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a Quad Cities game during the upcoming season for sharing his story of how the camp benefited him.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}