The Quad-City River Bandits hosted the Cedar Rapids Kernels, Sunday, August 12, 2018, at Modern Woodmen Park. The Bandits came away with a vic…

BANDITS BYTES

Still streaking: The River Bandits’ Ruben Castro extended his hitting streak to 11 games Sunday when he started a 3-for-4 game at the plate by singling up the middle in the bottom of the first inning.

Castro has gone 18-for-46, a .391 average, during the ongoing streak.

The season’s longest hitting streak by a Quad-Cities player is 15 games, set by Bryan De La Cruz from April 22-May 5 and matched by Seth Beer from July 13-29.

Warming up: Scott Schreiber’s second-inning home run Sunday was the second in five days for the River Bandits’ infielder.

A ninth-round selection in this year’s draft from Nebraska, Schreiber has hit four home runs for Quad-Cities and has gone 8-for-18 during an ongoing six-game hitting streak.

On deck: Quad-Cities at Cedar Rapids, today, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Quad-Cities, Chad Donato (2-0, 3.00 ERA); Cedar Rapids, Edwar Colina (6-3, 2.66)