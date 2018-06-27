After Miguelangel Sierra ended 24 innings of frustration with one swing of the bat Wednesday, it was back to baseball as usual for the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
The longest scoring drought of the season was followed by dominating pitching, error-free defense, timely hits and the same type of resiliency that led Quad-Cities to the first-half title in the Midwest League Western Division.
"We have a lot of new guys still settling in, but all the things we did in the first half, we did in this game," River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said following his team’s 6-3 win over Wisconsin in front of a crowd of 6,510 at Modern Woodmen Park.
Sierra got things started, blasting a 405-foot home run to left with two outs in the bottom of the first inning.
"When Sierra crushed that ball, everybody knew that everything was going to be all right," catcher Michael Papierski said. "It was kind of a sigh of relief. We could just go play."
Before ending the longest scoring drought of the season, Storey talked to his team about being aggressive and doing so with a simplified approach.
"Good vibes all day long," Storey said. "There was a good feel to everything. We talked about doing anything we could to score a run an inning. Be aggressive. Be ready. Put one on the board. Then do it again."
That worked in the first two innings, with a run-scoring Chandler Taylor single following the first of two Colton Shaver leadoff doubles, extending a lead that lasted until the Timber Rattlers took a 3-2 edge in the in top of the sixth on home runs by K.J. Harrison and Darren Seferina.
Quad-Cities answered with a four-run inning of its own in the bottom half of the inning to move ahead to stay.
"There’s no quit in this team," said David Hensley, who drove home Sierra with the game-tying run with a stand-up triple to the gap in left center before scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. "When they took the lead, we went back to work."
Sierra opened the inning by beating out an infield single, and Papierski ended it by driving a two-strike, two-run single into right after three walks, the last intentional, loaded the bases with one out.
"Everybody was finding ways to get on base, making good contact," Papierski said. "We’ve been hitting balls hard, but we finally found some holes. Everybody was battling, giving 100 percent."
That included on the mound, where Cesar Rosado scattered six hits over a six-inning start.
The River Bandits right-hander helped set an aggressive tone, striking out the side in the third and fourth innings as part of a nine-strikeout performance.
"He was filling up the zone with everything," Papierski said. "It was a great start."
It was followed by three innings of shutout relief by Humberto Castellanos, who recorded all three of his strikeouts after giving up a leadoff single in the seventh.
"Castellanos came up with some big innings for us after a great five innings by Rosado," Storey said. "He gave up the home run balls in the sixth, and Castellanos came in and took control after we took the lead back. It was good win in a lot of ways. We showed a lot of fight, a good resilient effort, and that was exactly what we needed."