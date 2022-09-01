River Bandits hold off Sky Carp rally

BELOIT, Wis. — Through five and a half innings, it appeared as if the Quad Cities River Bandits might cruise to a victory Thursday night against the Beloit Sky Carp.

The offense had staked the team to a 5-0 lead and starter William Fleming was cruising, not allowing more than one base runner in any of the first five innings.

Things have rarely been easy for the River Bandits this season, though.

Ultimately, however, Quad Cities held off a Beloit rally in which they brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning to secure an 8-6 win.

As good as Fleming (2-4) had been the first five innings, he couldn't get any of the three hitters he faced in the sixth out, with the last of the three, Zach Zubia belting a three-run home run to left center field to make it 5-3.

The River Bandits got those three runs back in the top of the seventh inning, with Enrique Valdez getting it started with a double and Tyler Tolbert and River Town tallying RBI doubles and Herard Gonzalez an RBI single.

The Sky Carp wouldn't go away, however. An RBI infield single from Bennett Hostetler in the bottom of the seventh scored a second run when River Bandits first baseman Cam Williams made a throwing error, making it 8-5.

Then, in the ninth, Quad Cities reliever Caden Monke surrendered a lead-off single to Victor Mesa Jr. and, after a fielder's choice from Bennett Hostetler, a one-out walk to Zubia to bring the tying run to the plate. While Hostetler ended up scoring on a wild pitch, Monke got Brady Allen to fly out to end the threat and the game as the reliever recorded his fourth save.

The River Bandits got on the scoreboard first after having four straight runners reach in the second inning as Williams brought home the first run with a bases-loaded walk. Valdez's sacrifice fly made it 2-0.

Singles by Herard Gonzalez and Juan Carlos Negret spurred the Bandits to a 3-0 lead in the third when Gonzalez scored on a double-play ball hit by Town. Valdez's solo home run and Negret's RBI single made it 5-0 in the fifth inning, all five runs coming off Beloit starter Evan Fitterer (4-7).

Seven of the River Bandits starters tallied two hits in the win.

The teams will face off again Friday as Rylan Kaufman will take the hill for Quad Cities.