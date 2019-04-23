After playing the first 19 games of the season on the road, the Quad-Cities River Bandits are coming home.
Midwest League baseball returns to Modern Woodmen Park on Friday, when Quad-Cities will host Clinton at 6:35 p.m. in the first of four weekend games at the Davenport riverfront stadium.
The River Bandits and LumberKings will play games in the Quad-Cities at noon and 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday's doubleheader includes the make-up of a game rained out in Clinton on April 11 and will consist of two seven-inning games.
Gates for the public for Friday’s home opener will open at 5:35 p.m. and a VIP party originally set for the team’s scheduled April 4 opener will be held beginning at 4:45 p.m.
To show appreciation for the community support the River Bandits have received since being forced out of their home stadium more than three weeks ago by Mississippi River flooding and an unexpected project to raise railroad tracks adjacent to the stadium, no admission will be charged for Saturday’s noon game.
“We have a lot to be thankful for and finally, we’re going to be home and getting back some semblance of a normal routine,’’ first-year River Bandits general manager Jacqueline Holm said.
With the Mississippi River still out of its banks and the elevated railroad tracks forming a barrier between Modern Woodmen Park and the rest of downtown Davenport, access to the stadium will be over a ramp which was constructed in recent days and covered with asphalt on Tuesday.
Parking will be available in a lot on the north side of the stadium as well as on streets and in ramps in downtown Davenport.
The River Bandits will be the home team on the road one more time before opening their home schedule.
Thursday’s series opener between Quad-Cities and Clinton will be played at LumberKings Stadium at 1 p.m., giving River Bandits staff members a chance to set Modern Woodmen Park up for the start of the season.
“We will be receiving season-opening deliveries of concessions items and other deliveries throughout the day Thursday over the ramp after some new cement over the tracks dries, so logistically, the turnaround was just too quick to get everything ready for Thursday,’’ Holm said. “We should be good to go Friday.’’
All tickets for Thursday’s game in Clinton will be priced at $5.
It will be the ninth scheduled home game Quad-Cities will play on the road, having also taken the field in Burlington, Cedar Rapids and Peoria.
“We can’t thank the other teams in our league enough for the way they have reached out to help us,’’ Holm said. “We’re grateful for the cooperation we’ve received.’’
The River Bandits have rescheduled several opening-weekend promotions for this weekend, with a magnet schedule giveaway set for Friday and a pennant giveaway scheduled for Saturday.
Quad-Cities' annual helicopter candy drop remains on the schedule following Sunday's game.