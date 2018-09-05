PEORIA, Ill. — One game into the opening round of the Midwest League playoffs, Quad-Cities finds itself in familiar territory.
For the second straight season, a first-game loss to Peoria in the best-of-three Western Division semifinals leaves the River Bandits in a must-win situation when the series shifts to Modern Woodmen Park tonight.
The Chiefs claimed a rain-delayed 3-0 shutout in Wednesday night’s opener at Dozer Park, using the bat of Luken Baker to take a one-game advantage in the series that will conclude in the Quad-Cities.
“I can’t see anybody taking us down two straight and I certainly can’t see the bats being that quiet again,’’ River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said after watching his team being held to four hits.
Chad Donato, 6-0 on the season, will take the mound for Quad-Cities in the 6:30 p.m. game. If the River Bandits win that game, the third-and-deciding game in the series would be played in Davenport on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Two streaks ended Wednesday to create a situation that is identical to the one the River Bandits found themselves in a year ago when they went on to win the organization’s third league title since 2011.
The opening-game loss ended a five-game winning streak for Quad-Cities and halted a six-game losing streak by Peoria, which entered the postseason having lost 13 of its last 18 games.
The final eight outs were recorded following a 48-minute delay with one out in the top of the eighth inning, but finding any offense proved problematic on either side of the passing thundershower which left standing water on the warning track when play resumed.
“We had a few baserunners, but we never had that big hit, that one big hit, to get us going,’’ Storey said. “It seemed like our hardest hits were lineouts. Our pitchers didn’t give up much, they battled, but overall, Peoria just played better than we did.’’
Quad-Cities mustered just four singles as it was shutout for just the third time in their last 38 games and three of those hits came in succession during the second inning.
Baserunners weren’t an issue. The River Bandits put at least one on base in seven of the first eight innings but couldn’t capitalize.
Peoria starter Johan Oviedo worked around four walks in his six shutout innings, but gave up all three of his hits to three consecutive batters in the second inning.
Alfredo Angarita reached on the first of his two base hits with one out, but was thrown out attempting to reach third when David Hensley drove a single into center.
Hensley took third when Miguelangel Sierra followed by reaching on a slow-rolling base hit to the hole at shortstop.
A groundout by Michael Papierski ended the only real chance Quad-Cities had off of Oviedo, who walked three batters but didn’t allow another hit over his final four innings of work.
“Their starter pitched a good game, never really let us get much going,’’ Storey said. “It was a tough start for us.’’
Angarita greeted reliever Ronnie Gordon with a single to left to open the seventh inning, but was ultimately stranded at third after advancing on a wild pitch and taking third when Sierra drove a deep flyout to the gap in left center field.
Baker, the Peoria designated hitter, did just that as he drove in all three of the Chiefs’ runs.
A second-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2018 draft from TCU, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Spring, Texas native provided Peoria with a lead on the Chiefs’ first hit of the game.
He followed a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fourth to Yariel Gonzalez by depositing a 1-2 pitch from Quad-Cities starter Edgardo Sandoval over the wall in left.
The blast came after Sandoval had struck out five and allowed just one baserunner on a walk through three scoreless innings.
Baker extended the Peoria lead to 3-0 an inning later with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Nick Dunn, who opened the fifth with a double that ended a string of six straight hitless games.