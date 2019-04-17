Because of the threat of severe weather in Cedar Rapids, Wednesday's Quad-Cities River Bandits game against the Kernels was postponed.
Because the River Bandits are not scheduled to host Cedar Rapids during the remainder of the first half of the Midwest League season, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at the Kernels' Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, May 13.
That twin bill has been set for a 5:30 p.m. start.
Quad-Cities fans who pre-purchased tickets before this week's series was moved to Cedar Rapids can exchange them for tickets to remaining 2019 River Bandits home games while fans who pre-purchased tickets in the past week through Cedar Rapids may exchange them for tickets to any remaining Kernels home game.
The River Bandits continue their season-opening road trip tonight, opening a three-game series against Kane County at Peoria's Dozer Park with a 6:30 p.m. game.