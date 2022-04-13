River Bandits, Kernels postponed

Wednesday's Midwest League game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids was postponed because of rain and wet grounds.

The game at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday. The first of two seven-inning games is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

The River Bandits list the tandem of Charlie Neuweiler and Caden Monke as probable pitchers for the opening game, with Christian Chamberlain and Anthony Simonelli scheduled to work the second game.

Fans who had purchased tickets for Wednesday's game may exchange them for tickets to any remaining Quad Cities home game during the 2022 season.

The River Bandits were scheduled to compete for the first time as the Bandidos del Rio on Wednesday, a celebration of the Quad Cities' Hispanic and Latino communities.

One of 85 teams nationwide participating in the Minor League Baseball program, Quad Cities will debut its Bandidos del Rio uniforms at an April 27 home game against South Bend.

