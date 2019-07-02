Quad-Cities 4, Wisconsin 2: The River Bandits overcame a 2-0 hole to win the opener of a two-game set in Appleton, Wis., on Tuesday night.
The Timber Rattlers led 2-0 after three innings, but the Bandits tied it up with two runs in the fourth thanks to an RBI single by Alex McKenna that was followed by an RBI sacrifice fly by David Hensley.
Quad-Cities (51-26) went right back to work in the fifth, going ahead on an RBI double by Freudis Nova, who later scored on a single by Austin Dennis to put Q-C up 4-2.
Bandits starter Jose Alberto Rivera was stellar on the mound after allowing a first-inning RBI double. He lasted seven innings for his fourth win of the season, allowing just four hits and one earned run while striking out five. He walked none.
Hunter Martin earned the two-inning save. Dennis and Cesar Salazar had two hits apiece for the River Bandits, who won their third straight game.
Clinton 3, Beloit 0: LumberKings starter George Soriano tossed a complete game shutout in a Midwest League victory Tuesday night in Beloit, Wis.
Soriano allowed just five hits in nine innings, striking out seven and walking just one to pick up his second win of the season.
Clinton went up in the second on an Evan Edwards RBI single, then added two in the eighth on a ground out and a wild pitch. Bubba Hollins had three hits and an RBI for Clinton (40-41).
