The Quad-Cities River Bandits enjoyed all the comforts of home Friday night.
Plenty of hits and effective pitching backed up by an error-free defense allowed Quad-Cities to add to its Midwest League-best record of 30-14 with a 12-3 victory over Wisconsin in the team’s return to Modern Woodmen Park.
The game was the River Bandits’ first on its home field since April 28 and just the fourth it has played there in 44 games because of flooding on the neighboring Mississippi River and issues it has created around the downtown Davenport baseball stadium.
"It was a good all-around effort, and it was awfully good to hear some cheers when our guys were getting hits or recording outs," Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez said. "It was a good atmosphere. It was good to be home."
Collectively, the River Bandits gave fans plenty to cheer about as the three-hit pitching effort of R.J. Freure, Matt Ruppenthal and Felipe Tejada was complemented by a 13-hit offensive attack that included six extra-base hits.
"This was just like what we’ve been doing on the road, just without the bus ride," Freure said. "The guys on this team, they come out every day and give it everything they have, and that shows."
Quad-Cities broke the game open when it batted around in the bottom of the fifth inning right after Wisconsin had forged a 2-2 tie with the only hit it mustered in the first eight innings of the game.
Austin Dennis reached on a leadoff walk before scoring when Jeremy Pena deposited his fourth home run of the season over the fence in right, giving the River Bandits a lead they would not relinquish.
Run-scoring singles by Trey Dawson and Michael Wielansky gave Quad-Cities a 6-2 lead, which grew as the River Bandits pushed across single runs in the sixth and seventh innings before capping the evening with a four-run eighth.
Dennis opened the sixth with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Pena before Ross Adolph’s second triple of the game brought Wielansky home as Quad-Cities opened an 8-2 lead through seven innings.
A two-run double by Dawson highlighted the River Bandits’ four-run eighth.
"Adolph gave us a couple of really solid hits, Pena the same and really, even we had a lot of hard outs," Hernandez said. "It was a good effort by guys up and down the lineup, and the thing I liked about it was that we didn’t quit. The guys kept working, kept trying to get that next hit."
The River Bandits pulled away after the Timber Rattlers collected their first two runs in the top of the fifth.
Erasing a two-run lead Quad-Cities had opened in the third, Wisconsin’s Je’Von Ward reached on a one-walk before Connor McVey homered to right.
"As tough as it is to give up the homer like that, give up the lead, it’s good knowing that the guys at the plate have your back," Freure said. "They came right back out and put us ahead again, and then (Ruppenthal) came out and did what he’s been doing. It’s was just what we needed."
The hit was one of three the Timber Rattlers’ mustered, but the only one that came during the combined eight innings of work of starter Freure and Ruppenthal. The pair combined to strike out 10 batters while walking three to send the River Bandits to their seventh win in nine games.