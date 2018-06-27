For Logan Mattix, baseball is just a game.
Always has been.
Always will be.
Approaching things with that mindset is helping the Quad-Cities River Bandits outfielder adjust to professional baseball.
Selected by the Astros in the 25th round of this year’s draft following his senior season at Georgia College, Mattix finds himself learning every day during what has been a somewhat seamless transition from college baseball.
Through seven games in the Midwest League, Mattix is off to a .269 start at the plate, has had two multiple-hit games and had a five-game hitting streak before an 0-for-4 game Tuesday against Wisconsin.
"I’m excited to be here and excited to be starting the next chapter in my career, but I’m trying to go out every day and just play," Mattix said. "I’m not making it anything more than it is, another chance to play in a game and compete. This is baseball. It’s a game, and I’m having fun with it."
Baseball’s draft brings together players from a number of different levels of college, junior college and high school programs, all treated equally regardless of pedigree or draft status once they walk through the doors of a clubhouse.
"For some players coming out of the draft, the transition to pro ball comes pretty quickly and smoothly, and for some guys, it takes some time before things come together," River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said. "It’s an individual thing."
Mattix is one of six position players currently on the River Bandits roster who were chosen by the Astros in this year’s draft.
Five competed at the NCAA Division I level in college, while Mattix earned his professional opportunity with his work at a tradition-rich NCAA Division II program at Georgia College.
Coming out of high school, the Loganville, Georgia, native entertained a few offers from lower-level Division I programs, but opted for what he saw as a good blend of athletic and academic opportunities.
Mattix found both, becoming the first player in Georgia State history to earn all-American honors both in the field and in the classroom.
The Peach Belt Conference player of the year batted .400 as senior this spring while leading the Bobcats with nine home runs and 67 runs batted in. At the same time, Mattix completed his undergraduate degree work in marketing.
"Georgia State was a place where I was comfortable. I felt like a good D-II program was the best fit for me. It offered me great academics and a good, competitive baseball program where I had a chance to learn and grow," Mattix said.
That growth extended beyond the collegiate program.
Mattix helped himself as he competed the past two years in collegiate summer leagues, playing for the Madison Mallards in the Northwoods League in 2016 and the Savannah Bananas in the Coastal Plain League last year.
Both experiences allowed Mattix to compete with players from Division I programs, and that gave him an idea that he could extend career beyond the college level.
It also prepared him for the day-to-day grind and bus trips that are now a part of his life in the minors.
"A good junior year in college and the summer leagues gave me an idea that the possibilities were going to be there," Mattix said. "I started to hear from a few scouts then, started to get a feel that this was a real possibility."
The possibilities grew after Mattix attended a tryout camp after his college career ended, and on the third day of the draft, the Astros told Mattix he could expect to hear his name among that day’s draft selections.
"It’s been a crazy couple of weeks since," he said. "Playing pro ball, it’s always been a dream. It is for every kid, and now it’s a reality."
Mattix reported to short-season Tri-City, where he completed a physical and worked out but did not appear in a game before being assigned to the River Bandits roster.
"It’s a big change from college ball, and I’m trying to not get ahead of myself, just absorb it all one day at a time," Mattix said.
"I’ve learned that I have a lot to learn, and I’ve learned that I have some great coaches here who I can learn a lot from. Right now, that’s the goal, learn everything I can every day and play hard every night, have fun playing the game and see where it leads."