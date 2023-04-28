LANSING, Mich. -- As the Quad Cities River Bandits discovered Friday night, when it rains it pours.

Quad Cities scored seven runs in the top of the final inning of a rain-shortened seven-inning Midwest League game at Jackson Field, rallying for a 10-4 victory over Lansing.

Trailing 4-3, the River Bandits sent 10 batters to the plate before the Lugnuts could record the first out in the top of the seventh inning.

Javier Vaz opened the inning with a triple to first and scored the tying run when Cayden Wallace singled to right.

Wallace advanced to third on a throwing error as he stole second base. Gavin Cross followed with a walk and moved into scoring position with a steal.

The Lugnuts chose to intentionally walk Carter Jensen to load bases that Juan Carlos Negret cleared.

Negret broke the 4-4 tie, driving a full-count double to left to give Quad Cities a 7-4 advantage.

Herard Gonzalez singled and Jack Alexander was hit by a pitch to re-load the bases.

Back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Shervyen Newton and Jack Pineda brought two more runs across the plate before Vaz brought the River Bandits' final run home with a RBI single to center.

Luis Barroso retired the side in the bottom half of the seventh before the game was halted and ultimately called because of rain.

In addition to finishing strong, Quad Cities started fast with a pair of runs in the first inning.

A run-scoring groundout by Wallace put the River Bandits on the board and was followed by RBI single by Jensen.

Lansing cut the Quad Cities lead to 2-1 on an RBI single by Alexander Campos in the second.

Alexander drove a single up the middle to score Negret in the fourth before Lansing scored once in the the fourth and pushed two runs across in the fifth, taking a 4-3 lead on a sacrifice fly by Danny Bautista.

Brandon Johnson earned his second straight win out of the bullpen for Quad Cities, allowing one hit over two innings in relief following a four-inning start by Chandler Champlain.