River Bandits' rally falls just short against Timber Rattlers

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Down two runs and facing Wisconsin closer Cam Robinson, the Brewers' No. 26 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, the Quad Cities River Bandits did not give up Tuesday.

They did, however, fall 90 feet short.

Robinson struck out Parker Bates and Cam Williams to strand Burle Dixon at third base and preserve the Timber Rattlers' 3-2 victory.

The ninth inning started promisingly for the Bandits, who got a leadoff walk from Herard Gonzalez and a double from Dixon to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Dillan Shrum's sacrifice fly brought home Gonzalez, but that was all Quad Cities could muster against Robinson.

The problem for the River Bandits was that they had managed just three singles against Wisconsin pitchers Justin Jarvis (1-0), Joey Matulovich and Kent Hasler the previous eight innings.

Wisconsin struck first thanks to the top two picks in the Brewers' 2021 draft. First-round pick Sal Frelick led off the first with a single and scored on supplemental first rounder Tyler Black's double off QC starter Charlie Neuweiler. Black then came around to score on Darrien Miller's single.

Neuweiler (0-2) kept the Timber Rattlers off the scoreboard for the remainder of his five innings, surrendering five hits and the two first-inning runs.

The Bandits also took advantage of a Wisconsin miscue to score their first run in the second inning. Gonzalez reached on a throwing error by Wisconsin shortstop Ethan Murray to lead off the inning and eventually came around to score on Bates' groundout to make it 2-1.

And that is where it stood until the sixth, when Miller led off the inning with a double for Wisconsin off QC reliever Caden Monke. A Zavier Warren single and a Carlos Rodriguez double loaded the bases for Murray, who beat out an infield single to make it 3-1 Wisconsin.

The teams will face off in a 12:10 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, with Christian Chamberlain scheduled to start for Quad Cities.

Quad Cities made a roster move prior to Tuesday's game, placing catcher Saul Garza on the seven-day injured list and activating catcher Kyle Hayes from the seven-day injured list.

Garza has hit .333 in four games for the River Bandits while Hayes is a former James Madison catcher who played at independent Great Falls last summer. Signed by the Royals as an undrafted free agent in February, Hayes will be making his minor-league debut with his first action for Quad Cities.

