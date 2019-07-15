SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Even after leaving the bases loaded in the ninth inning, a late rally didn't go to waste Monday for the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
After scoring single runs in the seventh and eighth innings, Quad-Cities pushed two runs across in the top of the 10th inning and held on for a 4-3 Midwest League victory at South Bend.
Austin Dennis began the 10th inning on second, advanced on an Alex McKenna single and broke a 2-2 tie when he scored after Oscar Campos drove a first-pitch single up the middle.
McKenna and Campos advanced a base when center fielder Cole Roederer bobbled the ball on center and the Cubs opted to intentionally walk Grae Kessinger to load the bases for David Hensley.
The third base hit a hard grounder to third that Yonathan Perlaza juggled and then threw off target to allow McKenna to score and give the River Bandits a 4-2 edge.
Layne Henderson, who worked 2.2 innings without allowing an earned run, recorded the first two outs in the bottom half of the inning before a sacrifice fly by Clayton Daniel cut the Quad-Cities lead to a run.
Riley Cabral earned his sixth save, getting Rafael Narea to ground out to shortstop and give the River Bandits the series win.
Quad-Cities starter Felipe Tejada scattered four hits and struck out seven over seven innings of work but did not factor into the decision as the River Bandits rallied from a 2-0 deficit.
An RBI single by Carlos Machado in the seventh cut the South Bend lead in half before Ramiro Rodriguez tied things up when he belted a solo home run in the eighth.
Rodriguez was in the game only because Freudis Nova exited in the first inning after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.
LumberKings persevere: One rally wasn't enough Monday for the Clinton LumberKings. Finishing off a three-game sweep of Fort Wayne, Clinton came from behind twice in extra innings to claim a 6-5, 11-inning Midwest League victory at Nelson Corp Field.
Tied at 1-1 after nine, both teams scored three runs in the 10th inning before the LumberKings overcame a 5-4 deficit with a pair of runs in the bottom of the 11th.
A walk and a hit batter loaded the base with one out in the deciding inning. The tying and winning runs scored on a wild throw to first by TinCaps shortstop Justin Lopez on an attempted relay after he recorded a force out at second when David Bradshaw hit a grounder to second baseman Tucupita Marcano.
Clinton, which fell behind 5-4 when Ethan Skender scored on a wild pitch in the top half of the 11th, used a walk and a hit batter to load the bases in the bottom half of the inning.
The rally came after the LumberKings' Peyton Burdick extended the game with a three-run homer in the 10th, answering a three-run top of the inning capped by a two-run Luke Becker double.
The late offense followed nine pitcher-dominated innings in regulation. Clinton took a 1-0 lead on a Connor Scott single in the first and Fort Wayne tied the game in the second with a run-scoring single by Lopez.