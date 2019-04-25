The Quad-City River Bandits pitcher Nivaldo Rodriguez puts his gear in the holding area of the bus Thursday as the team prepares to leave Clinton for home. The Bandits have spent the first 19 games on the road because of the Mississippi River flooding around Modern Woodmen Park. Their first game is Friday at the park.
The Quad-City River Bandits right fielder Andy Pineda makes the catch and hits the wall against Clinton on Thursday during second-inning action to start their weekend series with the LumberKings at Ashford Stadium in Clinton. The rest of the series will be played at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
River Bandits base runner Marty Costes is tagged out at the plate by Clinton catcher Will Banfield on Thursday during third-inning action to start their weekend series with the LumberKings at Ashford Stadium in Clinton. The rest of the series will be played at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
Clinton LumberKings base runner Bubba Hollins is tagged out at the plate by River Bandits catcher Alex Holderbach on Thursday during fifth-inning action to start their weekend series with the LumberKings at Ashford Stadium in Clinton. The rest of the series will be played at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
The Quad-City River Bandits pitcher Nivaldo Rodriguez puts his gear in the holding area of the bus Thursday as the team prepares to leave Clinton for home. The Bandits have spent the first 19 games on the road because of the Mississippi River flooding around Modern Woodmen Park. Their first game is Friday at the park.
The Quad-City River Bandits right fielder Andy Pineda makes the catch and hits the wall against Clinton on Thursday during second-inning action to start their weekend series with the LumberKings at Ashford Stadium in Clinton. The rest of the series will be played at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
River Bandits base runner Marty Costes is tagged out at the plate by Clinton catcher Will Banfield on Thursday during third-inning action to start their weekend series with the LumberKings at Ashford Stadium in Clinton. The rest of the series will be played at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
Clinton LumberKings base runner Bubba Hollins is tagged out at the plate by River Bandits catcher Alex Holderbach on Thursday during fifth-inning action to start their weekend series with the LumberKings at Ashford Stadium in Clinton. The rest of the series will be played at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
CLINTON — Throwing bags filled with gear into the underbelly of the team bus Thursday outside of LumberKings Stadium, the Quad-Cities River Bandits realized they were finally coming home.
"We’ve waited a long time for this, a chance to play on our home field," Quad-Cities infielder David Hensley said. "We got through it, and we’ll all be better because of the challenge we faced."
Chased out of their home quarters at Modern Woodmen Park for the first three weeks of the season because of Mississippi River flooding, the River Bandits played as the home team in somebody else’s ballpark for the ninth time on Thursday.
The journey that included playing home games in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Peoria and Clinton ended with the LumberKings scoring five runs over the final two innings to beat Quad-Cities 7-2 on Thursday.
They’ll continue a four-day, five-game series with Clinton tonight, taking the field for the first time this season at Modern Woodmen Park for a 6:35 p.m. game.
"It’s going to be good to finally be home and get the chance to play in front of our fans," River Bandits outfielder Ross Adolph said. "It’s going to be good to get into the normal routine."
Modern Woodmen Park has been unaffected by the flooding, but surrounding floodwaters and an unexpected project to raise railroad tracks adjacent to the stadium prevented access to the facility until a makeshift ramp was constructed this week.
First-year River Bandits manager Ray Hernandez appreciates the way his Midwest League team has competed while compiling a 10-9 record on its extended season-opening road trip.
"Nothing about minor-league baseball is easy, but something like this, it’s been a challenging situation, and they’ve dealt with it," Hernandez said. "I haven’t heard one guy complain. They just handled it the best they could from one day to the next."
Hensley, who led Quad-Cities with three hits on Thursday, said taking things one day at a time has been beneficial.
"We haven’t gotten caught up in what might be coming next," Hensley said. "Just make the most of today and not worry about tomorrow. In this game, that’s usually the best approach anyway."
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Despite not being able to get in regular early work at Modern Woodmen Park, a major part of the development process for players, Hernandez and his staff tried to the keep the routine as routine as possible.
The Astros organization picked up the tab for hotels for a few nights in Cedar Rapids and Peoria, reducing the number of commuter trips the team had to make.
"We lost a couple of days of work when we were traveling, but when we’ve been the home team on the road, people have been good about giving us the chance to get in ballparks early, and we’ve been able to maximize our time," Hernandez said.
"My staff has put in a lot of extra work to make it work, and I appreciate their help. They’ve helped us all continue to move forward."
One step at a time, that is beginning to happen for Quad-Cities.
Thursday’s trip to Clinton marked the first time this season the River Bandits met the team bus in the parking lot outside of Modern Woodmen Park.
"It’s a little thing, but it’s a big thing, another sign that things are getting closer to normal," Hernandez said.
And before calling it a day Thursday, Adolph had one final thing to take care once the team bus dropped players off outside of the stadium.
"I’m going to put my gear in my clubhouse locker for the first time," he said. "It’s going to be good to be home."