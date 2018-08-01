There wasn’t a basketball hoop in sight but rebounding was the name of the game Wednesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.
Pitcher Jairo Solis rebounded from a rough outing his last time out and his Quad-Cities teammates rebounded from a pair of lopsided losses with a 9-1 Midwest League rout of Clinton.
A crowd of 4,794 watched Solis limit the LumberKings to three hits over 5.2 innings, exiting with an 8-1 lead crafted in part by an offense that matched a season high with three home runs to bounce back after being held to six hits and one run over the previous two games.
"We needed this, we all did," said Marty Costes, who reached base four times and fell a triple shy of hitting for the cycle while leading the River Bandits with three hits. "It all started with Solis and the job he did. The way he worked on the mound, it helped us get the bats going."
Miguelangel Sierra homered twice and Costes added a third for the River Bandits, who made things happen with their feet before going to work with the bats against Clinton.
Ruben Castro, joining Costes in reaching base in each of his first three plate appearances, gave Quad-Cities a 1-0 lead in the first when he walked and came around to take home as David Hensley was thrown out attempting to steal second.
"We talked before the game about continuing to do the little things, staying aggressive, working to get a run across in every inning, things that have been good to us this season," River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said.
"We got that first run on the basepaths, and then the bats exploded. It was exactly what we needed as a team, and everybody had a hand in it."
Sierra pushed Quad-Cities in front 2-1 with two outs in the bottom of the second inning with a solo homer to left, a flight plan Costes followed an inning later to spark a four-run third inning.
Costes’ solo shot to left was the first of four hits in an inning which included a two-run double by Colton Shaver followed by a run-scoring single by Alfredo Angarita that left the River Bandits in front 6-1.
"I’m not necessarily out there looking to hit home runs," Costes said. "I’m out there looking to do what I can to get on base. We all are. Miggy (Sierra) took that one out of here, and it got everybody into it and it snowballed from there."
Quad-Cities extended its lead on a run-scoring single by Castro in the fourth and scored its final run in the bottom of the seventh on Sierra’s ninth home run of the season.
The LumberKings answered the River Bandits’ first run quickly, tying the game on an inning-opening homer in the second by Eugene Helder, who added to the LumberKings’ collection of four extra-base hits with a double in the sixth to greet reliever Edgardo Sandoval.
Helder’s homer was one of three hits allowed by Solis, who struck out seven LumberKings and walked one after giving up six runs on 10 hits over 3.1 innings in his last outing against Burlington one week ago.
"Solis came out and set a really good tempo. He really filled up the zone, and that’s what you hope to see," Storey said. "That tempo, it had been missing the last couple games, and it carried over to the way we hit and the way we defended."
Solis (2-4) combined with Sandoval to strike out 12 batters, walking one while scattering seven hits. Sandoval worked 3.1 shutout innings to earn his first save.
"Sandoval didn’t let up. He came in with a good lead, but he kept that killer instinct and let us finish it off," Storey said. "The whole game was something we all needed after a couple of rough nights."