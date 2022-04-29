River Bandits relievers deliver in 4-3 win

A call to the bullpen did not go unanswered Friday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Relievers Yohanse Morel, Chase Wallace and Ruben Ramirez limited South Bend to one single over the final five innings of a 4-3 Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park.

The three combined with starter Anderson Paulino on the five-hit victory, the third straight win for Quad Cities.

"The bullpen come up huge for us," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. “They fought through adversity and came up big in big spots all night. It was a great effort by those guys. They really battled."

Morel worked out of a bases-loaded jam after South Bend had tied the game at 3-3 in the top half of the fifth on a run-scoring double by Pablo Aliendo.

The line-hugging two-base hit to left off of Paulino scored Jordan Nwogu, who had reached on a leadoff walk.

A walk to Scott McKeon ended Paulino’s start and when Morel walked Fabian Pertuz the Cubs had the bases loaded with no outs in a tie game.

The River Bandits’ right-hander struck out Luis Verdugo, got Yohendrick Pinango to pop out and struck out Alexander Canario to keep the game even at 3-3.

"He really stepped up when we needed him to, kept us right there," Conrad said.

Quad Cities moved ahead to stay in the bottom half of the fifth when Luca Tresh doubled, advanced on a groundout and scored the deciding run on a balk by South Bend reliever Manuel Espinoza.

That was about the only opportunity the Cubs bullpen gave the River Bandits as Espinoza and Nicholas Padilla combined to strike out seven and allow one hit over the final 4.2 innings.

"Tip your cap to their relievers, too. It was one of those games where there weren’t a lot of hits to be had," Conrad said.

Morel and Wallace, making his debut at the high-A level, each worked two hitless innings.

Wallace hit Canario with a pitch to open the eighth, but a double play allowed him to face the minimum before Ramirez entered the game to work the final inning.

Nwogu reached on a leadoff single and advanced to third on a pair of groundouts, but a flyout by Pertuz stranded the tying run on third as the game ended.

"The guys in the pen did their job and especially early in the year when the offense maybe isn’t putting up a lot of runs, the games are close and you need guys on the staff to come through like they did," Conrad said. "You need them to compete, to work out of jams and make the pitches when they need to."

The balk that brought Tresh home allowed the River Bandits to regain a lead they had held since the bottom of a first inning which saw the River Bandits collect four singles off of Cubs starter Daniel Palencia.

A wild pitch scored Tyler Tolbert with the game’s first run before Peyton Wilson singled home the second run of the inning.

The teams traded runs in the second inning with Owen Caissie driving in South Bend’s first run with a double and Diego Hernandez pushing Quad Cities back in front, 3-1.

The Cubs cut the River Bandits’ margin to a run with two outs in the top of the third on a solo home run to left by Pertuz.

Paulino, working three batters into the fifth inning, did not allow more than one hit in any of the innings he was on the mound but was unable to complete the fifth inning for the fourth time in as many starts this season.

"His last two outings have been much better. He's making progress and I feel he's going to get over the hump because he has a bright future in this game," Conrad said. "Like all of the guys, he'll keep working at it and I know he'll get there."

