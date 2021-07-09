River Bandits romp to win over Timber Rattlers

APPLETON, Wis. — The Quad Cities River Bandits built an early lead and piled on the runs late in romping to a 17-5 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday.
The Bandits tallied 20 hits and drew seven walks in the blowout win.
The River Bandits wasted little time building a lead. With two outs in the top of the first, Michael Massey tripled home Tucker Bradley, who had walked. Jake Means followed with his sixth home run of the year to make it 3-0.
A trio of singles by William Hancock, Jeison Guzman and Bradley in the second upped the edge to 4-0.
Wisconsin starter Justin Bullock settled down from there, keeping the Bandits off the board for the remainder of his 5 1/3 innings.
The Timber Rattler bullpen had no such luck.
The first victim was Arman Sabouri who, after getting the Timber Rattlers out of the sixth inning in relief of Bullock, surrendered five runs in the seventh inning as the Bandits sent 10 batters to the plate and totaled six singles.
Next came former Iowa pitcher Brady Schanuel, who was charged with three runs in an eighth inning in which the big blow was William Hancock's two-run double.
Finally John LaRossa, who got the final out in the eighth inning, didn't retire a batter in the ninth for the Timber Rattlers. Massey had an RBI double after Bradley walked and Logan Porter was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch scored Porter and, after Jake Means walked, Eric Cole chipped in an RBI double and Jimmy Govern an RBI single before LaRossa gave way to Wisconsin catcher Nick Kahle, who retired the next three Bandits to end the frame.
Meanwhile, Quad Cities' starter Noah Murdock fared much better against the Timber Rattlers' batters. Murdock allowed six hits and two runs but didn't walk a batter during his five innings of work.
The biggest offensive blow of the night for Wisconsin came from Thomas Dillard, who hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning.