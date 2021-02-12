River Bandits, Royals finalize 10-year partnership

Improved player amenities, many centered around strength and conditioning, nutrition and video needs for today’s generation of players, are part of the agreement.

Heller plans to work with the Royals to put together a facilities plan that meets Kansas City’s player development needs, with most of the work at Modern Woodmen Park expected to begin after the 2021 season.

“We’re not looking at this as a 10-year agreement. We’re looking at this as a partnership that will last the rest of my lifetime and my son’s lifetime,’’ Heller said. “We’ll work in consultation with the Royals to provide facilities that will help them develop the next Royals World Series champions.’’

That partnership already includes weekly calls between Heller and River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly with Royals leadership and their peers with Kansas City’s other affiliates.

“It’s a chance to talk about what we’re all working on and that is part of being part of the Royals family,’’ Heller said. “It’s a true partnership.’’

Kansas City replaces Houston as the parent club of the Quad Cities organization and is the seventh major-league organization the club has been affiliated with since joining the Midwest League as a Milwaukee Braves affiliate in 1960.