River Bandits set '23 schedule

For the first time since 2019, opening day in the Midwest League will include an opening-day game at Modern Woodmen Park next season.

The Quad Cities River Bandits will open their 2023 schedule on Friday, April 7 with the first game of a three-game weekend series against South Bend.

With a little over one week remaining in the 2022 season, the River Bandits unveiled their 132-game schedule for next season on Friday.

All five of the River Bandits’ West Division rivals will make two stops in the Quad Cities over the course of the season and the River Bandits will also welcome Fort Wayne and Lansing to Modern Woodmen Park, the TinCaps visiting in early June and the Lugnuts spending the final week of July in the Quad Cities.

The River Bandits will visit Lansing, Lake County and Great Lakes from the East Division.

With the exception of a pair of three-game sets against South Bend at home -- the first on April 7-9 and the second on July 14-16 following a four-day all-star break – all other series will remain six games for a third straight season.

The River Bandits will have 12 weekends at home and spend 11 on the road during the upcoming season in a schedule that includes a pair of 12-game homestands, the first running from June 20-July 3 against Peoria and Wisconsin and the second running from Aug. 8-10 against Cedar Rapids at Beloit.

Quad Cities will be at home on July 3 against Wisconsin and will play its only holiday game on the road at Cedar Rapids on July 4.

Memorial Day and Labor Day, and nearly every other Monday during the upcoming season will remain off days throughout the Midwest League.

“With home games against all of our local rivals and games against affiliates of the Cubs, Cardinals, Brewers and Twins, we have a full slate of home games against everyone our fans want to see,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said.

Quad Cities will see a lot of Peoria late in the season.

The River Bandits play 24 games against the Cardinals-affiliated Chiefs, but all but six of those games in August and September.

The River Bandits will visit Peoria on Aug. 1-6 and then play the Chiefs in 12 straight games, a six-games series on the road on Aug. 22-27 and six more times at Modern Woodmen Park from Aug. 29-Sept. 3.

Game times will be announced at a later date.