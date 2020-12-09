River Bandits set to join Royals organization

Kansas City finished 26-34 in major-league baseball’s shortened 2020 season, fourth in the American League Central, and Heller sees similarities between where the Royals are now and where the River Bandits’ previous parent club, the Astros, were when they affiliated with the Quad Cities club late in 2012.

“At that time, we knew Houston would be sending terrific talent through Quad Cities on their way to the major leagues and the situation is the same now,’’ Heller said. “The Royals are going to be in a position to draft great players and those players will work their way through Quad Cities on their way to the major leagues.’’

Once the agreement is finalized, the Royals will be the seventh major-league organization to be affiliated with the Midwest League franchise in the Quad-Cities since its inception in 1960.

In the years since, the team has played as a farm club of the Braves, Angels, Cubs, Astros, Twins and Cardinals.

The River Bandits had been affiliated with the Houston Astros since 2013, finishing with winning records in six of the last seven seasons and winning Midwest League championships in 2013 and 2017 as an Astros affiliate.

“The Astros were a good affiliate with us and we wish them well,’’ Heller said.