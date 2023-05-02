GREAT LAKES, Mich. — Yunior Garcia laced a single to center field in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday afternoon as Great Lakes slipped past Quad Cities 7-6 in the start of a six-game series.

The River Bandits (9-12) overcame a 5-3 deficit in the eighth and a 6-5 hole in the ninth to force extra innings before the Loons (13-9) prevailed at Dow Diamond before an announced crowd of 5,519.

River Town had a two-run single in the top half of the eighth to square the game. After Great Lakes scored on a single in the bottom of the frame, Quad Cities retaliated with a run in the ninth to tie it when Cayden Wallace ripped a run-scoring double.

In the top half of the 10th, Carter Jensen started on second base for the River Bandits, but never advanced after a strike out and two infield pop outs.

Great Lakes had two on with one out in the bottom of the 10th before Garcia, who was 2-for-5, delivered the game-winning single to score pinch-runner Ismael Alcantara.

Anderson Paulino, who has an ERA below 1 for the season, was saddled with the loss for the River Bandits. Starter Noah Cameron worked five innings, allowed hits, one earned run and struck out 11 for Quad Cities.

The teams combined to strike out 27 times in the game (12 by Quad Cities and 15 by Great Lakes). Quad Cities was a meager 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Shervyen Newton and Jack Pineda each homered in a three-run fifth for the River Bandits. Darryl Collins paced Quad Cities with two hits.

The series resumes at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday.