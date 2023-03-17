From traditional fan favorites like fireworks and beverage discounts to the return of bobbleheads celebrating Quad Cities River Bandits greats and a unique collection of giveaways, the upcoming Midwest League season has something for everyone.

"This year's schedule features more of what everybody loves — more promotions, more fireworks, more giveaways and more fun," River Bandits owner Dave Heller said in unveiling a busy 2023 promotional schedule for the Royals' affiliate that opens its schedule April 7 against the South Bend Cubs.

The Quad Cities club will host the first of 15 fireworks shows on opening night, when the River Bandits will also give away magnet schedules and a freezer to put that schedule on.

A pennant giveaway on April 8 is the first of long list of items fans will be able to collect during the upcoming season, including another series of 10 pint glasses and t-shirts.

Four former River Bandits who played a role in Houston's World Series championship last season will be part of a series of bobblehead giveaways during the team's 66-game home schedule.

The likeness of American League all-star and Gold Glove winner Kyle Tucker will be handed out on June 24, World Series MVP Jeremy Pena will be honored on a bobblehead to be distributed on July 1, and postseason standouts Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia will be featured on bobbleheads to be given away at games on July 15 and July 29.

The River Bandits will also for the first time hand out winter hats on April 21, barbecue aprons on June 10, logo flags on Aug. 12 and kids duffle bags on Aug. 19.

The list of giveaways also features clear tote bags, bucket hats, logo baseballs, mini fridges, six-pack coolers and collapsible dog bowls.

The River Bandits will continue to work with area nonprofit and charitable organizations with a series of jersey auctions over the course of the summer.

This season, those auctions will take place on May 26 on Iowa Donor Network Donate Life Night, on June 9 on Vera French Mental Health Awareness Night and on July 15 on Hand in Hand Disabilities Empowerment Night.

The River Bandits will also continue to participate in baseball's Copa de la Diversion program, this season part of Sunday home games, and the team's weekly Bark in the Park offering will now welcome pets to games on Thursdays.

Other weekly offerings include $2 Tuesdays with $2 general admission tickets, sods and hot dogs, $1 Keystone Light Cans on Wednesdays, beverage discounts on Thursdays and fireworks each Friday as well as weekly Saturday giveaways.

Sunday home games will feature free Ferris wheel and carousel rides beginning in May, a chance for kids to run the bases following games and pregame autographs as well as $2 bleacher seats for military members.

The River Bandits will also provide free amusement rides on Aug. 19 and Sept. 2 for veterans, reservists and active duty military personnel.