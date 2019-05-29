You can get here from there.
Ask Michael Wielansky.
The Quad-Cities infielder never put much thought into playing professional baseball when he enrolled at Wooster, an NCAA Division III institution in Ohio.
"It wasn’t really on my radar at all," he said.
Wielansky grew up in the suburbs of St. Louis, excelling in both baseball and soccer at Horton Watkins High School in Ladue.
He scored 26 goals as a high school senior, something that caught the eye of some college recruiters, but Wielansky had other ideas.
"Baseball was my passion. I didn’t have any D-I offers, but it was my game," Wielansky said. "I wanted to play baseball no matter where I had to go to do it. I felt like I had the ability and the tools to play the game at the next level."
His work at a showcase event caught the attention of a handful of college coaches, and Wielansky eventually selected a traditionally strong Division III program at the College of Wooster over another program at the same level in Ohio, Denison.
"It had everything I was looking for in a college from an academic perspective and from a baseball standpoint," he said. "It had a good history in the sport, a coach in Tim Pettorini who had been around for a long time, leading a program which had enjoyed a great deal of success."
Wielansky added to that success throughout his college career.
He became just the second player in NCAA Division III history to record 200 hits, score 200 runs and collect 150 RBIs by the end of his junior season.
Wielansky accomplished that while batting .425 as a sophomore in 2017 and .401 a year ago, earning first-team all-American honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association as a shortstop in both seasons and being selected as the Division III national player of the year in 2018.
"I learned so much during my time at Wooster," Wielansky said. "I had great coaches to work with, and I was able to grow as a player and a person. It was exactly what I needed."
He also grew into his 6-foot-2 frame, picking up strength following a late growth spurt shortly before the start of his college career.
"I gained a lot of strength in college that helped me compete, too, and that made a difference," Wielansky said.
A year ago this week, he was preparing to help lead Wooster to an appearance in the NCAA Division III College World Series, but by then he had already caught the attention of pro scouts.
That came the previous summer when Wielansky competed in the Valley Baseball League, a Virginia-based summer collegiate wood-bat league.
He did there what he had been doing at Wooster.
He hit the baseball.
Wielansky was named the most valuable player in the league after hitting a league-leading .432, one of the top averages in the league since it was first sanctioned by the NCAA in 1961.
"To go there and to hit against Division I pitching on a daily basis, that was probably the best thing that happened to me," Wielansky said. "My coaches at Wooster thought it would be a good experience for me, and it was. It showed me that I belonged, that I wasn’t just a D-III guy from up north, all those things that can go against a guy."
Suddenly, scouts became regulars in the stands at Wooster games, and by the end of his junior season, Wielansky realized he might have played his way into a position where he would have a decision to make.
When the Astros selected Wielansky in the 18th round of the 2018 draft — making him the first Division III player selected in last year’s draft class — the decision had pretty much been made for him.
"It’s pretty rare for a D-III player to be in the position I was in, and even though I could have went back this year for my senior season, the coaches encouraged me to sign, and in my mind, it was the right thing to do," Wielansky said. "When Houston called, that made the decision even easier."
Wielansky began his pro career at short-season Tri-City a year ago, batting .204 over 43 games for the New York-Penn League champions.
He’s off to a .242 start at the plate through his first 19 games with the River Bandits, and in addition to playing second base and shortstop has been in the lineup at first base for the first time in his career.
"He’s shown us that he has a good bat and he’s getting a chance to experience some new things that can help him become a pretty valuable utility guy," Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez said.
"He’s like a lot of guys on our team, willing to do what he’s asked and just a good guy to have on the team."
Wielansky is simply working to see where it all can lead.
"The journey has taken me to a lot of unexpected places going back to the day I decided to go to Wooster," Wielansky said. "To step back and think about it, it’s a little crazy to go from D-III to being drafted to being here."
That now becomes motivation.
"Everybody in our clubhouse has a chance. Everybody is treated the same, has the same opportunity and goals," he said. "My goal now is to come out, work hard every day, just like I’ve always tried to do, and see where it can take me."
Kids camp planned: Registration is now open for the River Bandits Kids Camps this summer, with the first session scheduled on June 27-28 and the second on July 18-19.
Both camps run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each day and include two days of instruction from River Bandits players, a ticket to a 2019 home game, a camp T-shirt and lunch.
The camps are open to players between the ages of 7-14. Registration is priced at $80 for one camp or $140 for both, and sign-up is available through a link at riverbandits.com.
River Bandits this week
Beloit: today, 6:35 p.m.
Snappers IF Joseph Pena hitting .304 after hitting safely in 11-of-12 games
At Burlington: Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.
Bees P Christopher Molina currently leads the MWL with a 1.25 ERA
Peoria: Tuesday-Wednesday, 6:35 p.m.
Three of the Cardinals’ top-five prospects currently play for Peoria
LumberKings this week
At Wisconsin: today, 6:35 p.m.
At .308, Brewers’ first-round pick Brice Turang leads Rattlers’ hitters
Kane County: Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.
Cal Stage Band opens Clinton’s postgame concert series Saturday
Cedar Rapids: Tuesday-Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Chris Williams has 8 of the Kernels’ division-leading 39 home runs