As far as the Quad-Cities River Bandits are concerned, there’s no place like home for the holidays.
Midwest League baseball will be played at Modern Woodmen Park in 2020 on each of the in-season holidays on which the league has games scheduled.
The River Bandits’ 70-game home schedule released Friday includes home games on Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.
"We enjoy being at home on the holidays, and our fans have shown us they enjoy coming out to games on those days as well," Quad-Cities owner Dave Heller said.
"If the league were to schedule games on Easter and Mother’s Day, we’d welcome the chance to host then, too. We feel like Modern Woodmen Park is a great place for families to enjoy a holiday."
Quad-Cities will host Burlington on Memorial Day, Kane County on Independence Day and Wisconsin on both Father’s Day and Labor Day.
The River Bandits, beginning their eighth season as an affiliate of the Houston Astros, will also open the season at home on Thursday, April 9, the start of a three-game series against Peoria.
You have free articles remaining.
Midwest League teams play an unbalanced schedule against teams within their division, and the River Bandits will face Clinton, Burlington and Wisconsin 19 times apiece during the regular season.
Of those games, Quad-Cities will host the LumberKings 13 times, the Bees nine times and the Timber Rattlers eight times. The Cardinals-affiliated Chiefs will visit Modern Woodmen Park nine times.
The River Bandits’ most frequent road stops will be Cedar Rapids and Wisconsin, where Quad-Cities will visit 11 times apiece.
Eastern Division clubs Fort Wayne, Lake County, West Michigan and South Bend will make their first visits to Davenport since 2018. South Bend, the defending league champions and a Cubs affiliate, will play a three-game series in Quad-Cities on July 18-20.
The River Bandits will play 33 of their 70 home games on Friday, Saturday or Sunday and will host 15 games in both May and July as well as playing 14 times at home in June, 12 in August, 10 in April and four in September.
The majority of home games will begin at 6:35 p.m. with the exception of a handful of weekday matinees.
Sunday games will begin at 1:05 p.m. in April, May and September and 5:05 p.m. in June, July and August. Saturday home games in April will start at 5:05 with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch scheduled for the remainder of the season.