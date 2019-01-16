A little over a week into the Midwest League season, the Quad-Cities River Bandits will get a taste of life in the major leagues.
The River Bandits will play a game against Brewers-affiliated Wisconsin at Milwaukee’s Miller Park on Friday, April 12.
“We’re excited that our players will get to have a chance to be part of something not a lot of minor-league teams get to experience,’’ Quad-Cities general manager Jacqueline Holm said.
“For the guys on our team, it will be a great chance for them to play on a major-league surface. Miller Park, I’ve had the chance to go there one time previously and it’s a great facility. It’s a relatively short drive for our fans who may want to go and it should be a great experience all the way around.’’
Holm said Timber Rattlers officials reached out to former River Bandits general manager Andrew Chesser last year about the possibility of playing one game against Quad-Cities in Milwaukee and the team was informed this week that plans had been finalized.
The 7:05 p.m. game will be the opening game of a three-game series between the River Bandits and Timber Rattlers that will continue on April 13-14 at Grand Chute, Wisconsin.
“We’re thrilled to be part of it,’’ Holm said.
It will be the second time in the 60-year history of the Quad-Cities’ Midwest League franchise that the team has played a game in a major-league stadium.
Then a Cardinals affiliate, the River Bandits hosted a game against Kane County at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 26, 2011.
Current St. Louis pitcher Carlos Martinez, then a 19-year-old prospect, displayed a fastball that topped out at 99.2 miles per hour in his start that night for Quad-Cities, allowing one run over five innings while striking out seven batters in a 3-2 loss to the Cougars.
Cody Stanley and Robert Stock each went 2-for-3 at the plate for the River Bandits in the game that drew only a crowd of 1,676 as rain threatened on a cold late May evening.
That won’t be an issue this time at climate-controlled Miller Park, where Wisconsin will be playing for the first time since 2015 but for the ninth time in the franchise’s history.
Beloit, then a Brewers affiliate, hosted Wisconsin there in 2003 and 2004, and the Timber Rattlers hosted games there as a Milwaukee affiliate annually from 2009-12 and again in 2014 and 2015.
Crowds have ranged from 4,507 in 2015 to 17,880 in 2009 when Wisconsin beat Peoria 5-3.
Tickets, priced at $15 for field diamond box and field diamond platinum seat locations and $10 for all other seats, will go on sale on Feb. 22 and will be available online through the Brewers or by calling the Brewers ticket office at (414) 902-4000 after that date.