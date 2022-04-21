River Bandits will play in Field of Dreams game

For one night in August, the Field of Dreams will become the home field for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the River Bandits’ Midwest League home game against Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Aug. 9 will be played on the major-league diamond adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site near Dyersville, Iowa.

The game will be the first minor-league game to be played at the ballpark where the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are scheduled to play on Aug. 11 in the second MLB at Field of Dreams Game.

The Chicago White Sox used a walk-off home run by Tim Anderson to defeat the New York Yankees 9-8 in the inaugural major-league game at the venue last summer.

“We are thrilled to be able to host a game at such a perfect location baseball fans from eastern Iowa and around the world,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said.

“This is an opportunity that we have hoped for since MLB announced plans to build a ballpark in Dyersville and to see if come to fruition is really exciting for our organization, and for the Kansas City Royals, our players and Bandit fans from across the region.’’

As was the case in last summer’s MLB at Field of Dreams Game when the White Sox and Yankees wore jerseys that replicated the teams’ 1919 uniforms, the River Bandits and Kernels will wear throwback uniforms representing teams from the past in the two eastern Iowa communities.

Quad Cities will become the Davenport Blue Sox, the name the River Bandits played under from 1913-16, 1929-37 and visiting Cedar Rapids will take the field as the Cedar Rapids Bunnies, the nickname the Kernels franchise played under from 1904-32.

Blue Sox teams were among some of the most successful teams in the early era of minor-league baseball in Davenport, winning the Three-I League championship in 1914, the Mississippi Valley League following an 82-32 season in 1933 and the Western League in 1936.

The 1931 Blue Sox were the first team to play at Davenport’s Municipal Stadium, which is today known at Modern Woodmen Park.

Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball’s executive vice president of baseball operations, calls the match-up between the sport’s two eastern Iowa minor-league clubs a perfect fit for the inaugural minor-league game at the ballpark located a cornfield away from the diamond used in the 1989 movie.

“We are excited for our players and coaches, and we hope fans will take advantage of the opportunity to see a professional game at one of America’s most scenic ballparks,’’ Sword said.

The game between teams is the opening game of a six-game series that will be completed at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.

Kernels general manager Scott Wilson said the Cedar Rapids club is “honored to have the opportunity to play in the first minor-league game at such an iconic venue,’’ calling it “an incredible experience for our players, our organization and our great fans.’’

Ticket information for the game between Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids will be made available at a later date.

Last year’s match-up between the White Sox and Yankees was the first major-league game to be played in the state of Iowa and it lived up to the hype.

In addition to Anderson launching his game-winning homer into a picture-perfect mid-summer night in the bottom of the ninth inning, the game featured two home runs by Aaron Judge as well as homers by Giancarlo Stanton, Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez, Brett Gardner and Seby Zavala.

Surrounded by an Iowa cornfield, the major-league diamond sits just west of the site where Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan was filmed prior to its 1989 release.

