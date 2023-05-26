Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An extra 90 feet here and 90 more feet there Friday night has added up to 10 wins in a row for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

An assertive approach on the bases helped Quad Cities keep its ongoing Midwest League win streak intact with a 3-1 victory over Beloit at Modern Woodmen Park.

"In a game like this when there weren’t many opportunities, taking that extra 90 feet can be big," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. "We made it count."

That approach allowed Quad Cities to first tie the game and then take the lead before Gavin Cross added an emphatic exclamation point.

Cross’ Midwest League-best eighth home run of the season extended the 2-1 lead Quad Cities had taken an inning earlier.

The 404-foot no-doubt blast that left the bat at an estimated 107 miles per hour provided the River Bandits with their winning margin but didn’t seem to impress Sky Carp defenders.

As Cross trotted around the bases, Beloit’s Zach Zubia and Kahlil Watson at first and second base never strayed from their defensive positions and right fielder Osiris Johnson took two steps before giving up pursuit of a ball that found its way to the Mississippi River.

"Not much doubt on that one," Conrad said.

Conrad was equally pleased with how Quad Cities scored its first two runs.

The Sky Carp had taken a 1-0 lead in the second on a sacrifice fly by Davly Rosario before the River Bandits evened the score an inning later.

Jack Pineda had reached on a two-out walk, recorded the first of Quad Cities’ four stolen bases in the game and scored the tying run as Javier Vaz reached on an error.

A stolen base factored into the River Bandits’ go-ahead run as well.

Herard Gonzalez opened the bottom of the fifth inning with a double down the line in left but his decision to steal third positioned him to score on a sacrifice fly by Jack Alexander.

"Those decisions, for Pineda to round third and go home hard following the error and for Gonzalez to steal third and set up a big sac fly by Alexander, those things make a difference and they certainly do in a close game like this one," Conrad said.

Pitchers from both teams framed that narrative.

Beloit starter Cade Gibson, a left hander who was a 10th-round selection of the Marlins in the 2022 draft, scattered four hits over six inning while making his high-A debut for the Sky Carp.

Gibson teamed with Matt Pushard in limiting Quad Cities to four hits but the River Bandits’ Chandler Champlain, Brandon Johnson and Wander Arias returned the favor.

Champlain allowed three hits over six innings, striking out seven batters and walking one before Johnson followed with two innings of shutout relief.

The win allowed the River Bandits’ right hander to move to 4-3 on the season while Arias earned his third save as he worked around a pair of hits in a scoreless ninth.

"Champlain’s just a competitor," Conrad said. "When the game gets to the fourth, fifth inning, he wants it more. You can just see it and it’s been that way from one start to the next."

He liked what he saw with what followed as well, as River Bandits pitchers crafted a seven-hit, 11-strikeout performance.

"Johnson came in and gave us another consistent performance and Arias did a good job of getting that final strikeout with the tying run on first in the ninth. He did his job," Conrad said. "That's what our pitchers have been doing."