The Mississippi River continues to be the only foe to consistently beat the Quad-Cities River Bandits this season.
With 13 games remaining in the first half of the season, Quad-Cities maintains a 5.5-game lead in its division and owns the best record in the Midwest League at 35-18, but playing games at home remains a challenge.
The River Bandits announced Monday that a three-game series against Peoria scheduled to begin Tuesday has been relocated to Peoria’s Dozer Park because of ongoing flooding issues surrounding Modern Woodmen Park.
“There is water across River Drive at Gaines Street and at River Drive and Western Avenue, so getting to the path that leads to the ballpark is problematic right now,’’ Quad-Cities owner Dave Heller said. “There is nothing we can do until the water goes down again.’’
The river reached its sixth-highest crest in history early Sunday, spilling into parking lots adjacent to Modern Woodmen Park and neighboring streets.
The series against the Chiefs is the seventh to be impacted by Mississippi River flooding this season, forcing the relocation of all but 10 of the River Bandits’ first 28 scheduled home games in 2019.
One of the season’s largest crowds was expected on Wednesday when the Quad-City Builders and Remodelers Association and Epic Stone host an annual night at a River Bandits game. That has been rescheduled for July 17.
The team had also planned free admission night for Tuesday’s game as a way to thank the community for the support it has shown throughout the prolonged flooding ordeal.
Heller said the free night, which had already been rained out once in April, will be rescheduled for later in the season.
“We’re hoping the third time is the charm,’’ Heller said.
He is also hoping water recedes as expected this week, saying that Quad-Cities plans to host Kane County at Modern Woodmen Park for a four-game series as scheduled beginning Friday.
“We’re like everybody else. We’re hoping for dry weather, for ourselves and the community,’’ Heller said. “There are a lot people and businesses being impacted very harshly by this and our heart goes out to all of them.’’
Fans with tickets for the series against Peoria can use those tickets for admission to the 6:35 p.m. games in Peoria this week or can exchange them for tickets to any remaining River Bandits home game this season.
All seats for the games at Dozer Park will be priced at $5.