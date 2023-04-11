CEDAR RAPIDS — Emmanuel Rodriguez blasted a walk-off grand slam to center field in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night to power Cedar Rapids past Quad Cities 8-4 in the opening game of a Midwest League series.

The Kernels (4-0) rallied from a 3-1 deficit to pick up their third comeback win of the season. Quad Cities, meanwhile, dropped to 0-4.

The River Bandits trailed 4-3 going into the top half of the ninth before Juan Carlos Negret tied the game with a solo home run.

Quad Cities had an opportunity to take the lead, loading the bases with one out later in the frame, but Gavin Cross lined into an inning-ending double play at first.

In the bottom half of the frame, Quad Cities issued three consecutive walks to Noah Cardenas, Willie Joe Garry Jr. and Noah Miller.

Rodriguez finished it off with a homer that traveled more than 425 feet.

Quad Cities out-hit Cedar Rapids 10-5, but the River Bandits surrendered eight walks and committed an error.

Jack Pineda and River Town each had two hits for Quad Cities, which scored its first two runs of the game on a Cayden Wallace triple in the fourth inning. Cross drove in a run an inning later on a sacrifice fly.

Cedar Rapids responded with a run in the bottom half of the fifth and two more in the eighth to claim a 4-3 advantage.

Quad Cities starter Mason Barnett worked six innings, allowed two hits, one earned run, walked three and struck out six in getting a no-decision.

The teams resume the series at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.