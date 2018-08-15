For five innings, Clinton LumberKings starter Ryne Inman was cruising, allowing no hits or walks and striking out six.
Then came the sixth inning.
The Beloit Snappers scored six runs in the sixth, turning a 0-0 pitchers duel into a rout and sending the LumberKings to a 9-1 loss.
The trouble started with Inman (4-9) walking the first two hitters. A throwing error by Clinton catcher Juan Camacho brought home the first run, and a Nick Allen double and Austin Beck single plated two more before Matt Clancy replaced Inman.
Beloit went right to work against Clancy, as Hunter Hargrove drew a walk and Logan Farrar singled to load the bases before Miguel Mercedes' RBI single made it 4-0. A Jack Meggs RBI force out and a Ryan Gridley RBi single completed the inning's scoring.
Mercedes also homered in the eighth to give the Snappers an insurance run.
Jean Ruiz (5-9) threw six scoreless innings of relief for Beloit to get the win.
Clinton's lone run came in the ninth. Keegan McGovern was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and, two outs later, came around to score on Johnny Adams' RBI single.