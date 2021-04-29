Royals' top 2020 picks will play for Bandits

The first player chosen in the Competitive Balance Round A portion of the draft, the Corpus Christi, Texas, native hit .298 with 15 RBI during a shortened junior season for the Bears. He finished his college career with a .315 batting average, 14 homers and 92 RBI in 122 games as a three-year starter.

Lacy is ranked by MLB.com as the third-best prospect in the Kansas City organization, while Loftin is ranked seventh.

They are part of a River Bandits roster that also includes two outfielders and three additional pitchers currently ranked among the top 30 prospects in the Royals organization as well as a former first-round draft pick in pitcher Nolan Watson.

Outfielders Seuly Matias, ranked 17th, and Tyler Gentry, ranked 22nd, are part of the 25-player Quad Cities roster as are ranked pitching prospects Zach Haake (19th), Will Klein (27th) and Angel Zerpa (29th).

Matias has 50 home runs in 945 at-bats as a professional while Gentry, a third-round pick in 2020 from Alabama, will make his pro debut with Quad Cities.

Haake was a sixth-round pick in 2018 from Kentucky while Klein was taken in the fifth round in 2020 from Eastern Illinois.