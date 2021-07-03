Royals' top picks shine for River Bandits

Asa Lacy and Nick Loftin, the Kansas City Royals’ first two choices in baseball’s 2020 draft, delivered Saturday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Lacy, the third overall selection in last year’s draft out of Texas A&M, treated a season-high crowd of 7,047 at Modern Woodmen Park to his most effective performance of the season.

The left-handed pitcher’s work was complemented by Loftin, who drove home the tying and go-ahead runs in the fifth inning of Quad Cities’ 6-1 victory over Cedar Rapids.

"I can definitely see the light at the end of the tunnel. I feel like I’m starting to put it all together," Lacy said following the River Bandits’ fourth straight win in High-A Central League play.

"I felt comfortable with my delivery, felt relaxed. My last four, five starts, things have started to come around. I feel like I’ve been making progress."

Lacy worked beyond five innings for the first time in his career, needing 81 pitches before exiting with a 2-1 lead after six innings of work.

He struck out nine batters, walked one and surrendered three of the four hits he allowed in the game’s first two innings.