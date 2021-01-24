Royals Way will lead to Bandits' ballpark

When the Quad Cities River Bandits arrive in Davenport for the start the Midwest League season later this year, they will pull up to their home stadium on a street being renamed to honor their parent club.
The Davenport City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a resolution which would name a small section of Gaines Street in front of Modern Woodmen Park as “Royals Way’’ to honor the team’s affiliation with the Kansas City Royals.
“I can’t think of a better way to welcome the Royals to the Quad-Cities and show them how valued they are here,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said.
The resolution was first considered at a Davenport City Council Committee of the Whole meeting last Wednesday and placed on the consent agenda for approval at this week’s regularly-scheduled City Council meeting.
It covers only the portion of Gaines Street located south of the Canadian Pacific railroad tracks and the only address impacted by the resolution is the ballpark where the River Bandits play.
The resolution states, “The City of Davenport is grateful and honored that the Kansas City Royals have decided to affiliate with our local baseball team and value us as a great location for players to develop their skills and abilities in their chosen trade.’’
The Royals organization chose the Quad-Cities and the River Bandits club led by Heller as its new high-A affiliate, allowing minor-league baseball to remain in Davenport at a time when the number of minor-league clubs across the country is being reduced from 160 to 120.
A shift in the league structure that is taking place as Major League Baseball assumes operations of its minor leagues will also see the Quad-Cities club and the entire Midwest League move from low-A to high-A when the 2021 season begins.
That means fans will see players one step closer to the major leagues than they have in past years when the league operated as the first full-season stop for players as they worked their way through the minors.
No start date has been determined yet, but the upcoming season will likely begin later than usual as baseball continues to navigate through issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic that will likely lead to a delay in the start of spring training for the majority of minor-league clubs.
The resolution being considered also acknowledges the continued investment of the City of Davenport, its residents and elected officials in facilities at Modern Woodmen Park to meet the standards of today’s game and provide “an excellent venue for baseball and other family entertainment.’’
It also credits the work of the Main Street Baseball organization headed by Heller for making Modern Woodmen Park “a terrific home for players to develop and a great venue for family entertainment for Quad-Citizens.’’
Heller’s Main Street Baseball organization has experience in working with the Royals.
Its Carolina League franchise in Wilmington, Del., has been affiliated with the Kansas City organization and will become a Washington Nationals affiliate under baseball’s restructured minor-league set up.
“To me, the Kansas City Royals are the finest organization in all of sport. For us to have the opportunity to be their partner in Quad-Cities is just tremendous. I’m so excited about that,’’ Heller said.
“As I said when it became evident that things were going to change, the Royals were my first choice, my second choice and my third choice and I didn’t have a fourth choice. They are just great people to work with and we’re thrilled that they want to be here.’’