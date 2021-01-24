Royals Way will lead to Bandits' ballpark

When the Quad Cities River Bandits arrive in Davenport for the start the Midwest League season later this year, they will pull up to their home stadium on a street being renamed to honor their parent club.

The Davenport City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a resolution which would name a small section of Gaines Street in front of Modern Woodmen Park as “Royals Way’’ to honor the team’s affiliation with the Kansas City Royals.

“I can’t think of a better way to welcome the Royals to the Quad-Cities and show them how valued they are here,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said.

The resolution was first considered at a Davenport City Council Committee of the Whole meeting last Wednesday and placed on the consent agenda for approval at this week’s regularly-scheduled City Council meeting.

It covers only the portion of Gaines Street located south of the Canadian Pacific railroad tracks and the only address impacted by the resolution is the ballpark where the River Bandits play.

The resolution states, “The City of Davenport is grateful and honored that the Kansas City Royals have decided to affiliate with our local baseball team and value us as a great location for players to develop their skills and abilities in their chosen trade.’’