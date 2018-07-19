Jack Norworth and Albert Von Tilzer got it right 110 years ago.
Penning the words to Take Me Out to the Ball Game, the pair concluded, “For it’s one, two, three strikes you’re out at the old ball game.’’
The Quad-Cities River Bandits can relate.
Quad-Cities loaded the bases three times against South Bend on Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park and one, two, three times, the River Bandits came away empty during a 5-2 Midwest League loss.
It’s a situation that has gotten a little “old” at the ballgame for Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey.
“Guys on second and third, bases loaded, it’s been a struggle for us lately,’’ Storey said. “We’re like 0-for-our-last-24 with the bases loaded. Sooner or later, that has to turn around.’’
Stranding 12 runners in the game, Quad-Cities batters went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in Thursday’s loss and have now collected just 12 hits in their last 98 at-bats in that scenario.
“You can’t over-emphasize it. Guys know it’s been tough for us lately with runners in scoring position and all we can do is keep working at, stay aggressive,’’ Storey said. “It’s not like we’re going to lay down a bunt with the bases loaded. At least, I don’t think we will.’’
The River Bandits came away empty after loading the bases with one out in the second and fourth innings and were denied in the sixth in a two-out situation when David Hensley lined out to shortstop.
“That was about as close as we got in those situations. He hit it hard, but right at their guy,’’ Storey said. “That’s the way it’s gone.’’
South Bend mustered just four hits in the game, all off of reliever Leovanny Rodriguez after starter Cesar Rosado worked five hitless innings.
The Cubs celebrated Rosado’s departure from the game by collecting three of their runs in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with two singles and a walk before Zach Davis dribbled a grounder toward first base.
Colton Shaver’s throw to the plate arrived in time for the force out, but catcher Michael Papierski couldn’t squeeze the mitt and as the ball squirted toward the backstop, Clayton Daniel and Rafael Narea scored.
“Rosado gave us a phenomenal start and Rodriguez threw well after his first inning, but the sixth, that was the game,’’ Storey said. “Leovanny loaded them up, got the ground ball he needed but we’ve got to catch the throw there.’’
Chris Singleton broke the 2-2 tie, scoring the deciding run as Christian Donahue grounded into a double play.
The Cubs, who extended their lead on a two-run home run by Austin Upshaw in the eighth, rallied after the River Bandits opened a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third.
Quad-Cities took a lead when Alfredo Angarita led off with his first home run since going deep against a Rays affiliate in the Domincan Summer League on June 14, 2016.
The River Bandits' lead reached 2-0 when Chandler Taylor split the gap in right center with a two-out double which scored Seth Beer, who had reached on a single.