Patrick Sandoval didn’t give Beloit much of a chance Saturday.
The Quad-Cities pitcher scattered three hits and allowed just two baserunners to move past first base over seven innings while leading the River Bandits to a 6-2 victory over the Snappers in front of a crowd of 5,245 at Modern Woodmen Park.
Sandoval, who has allowed an earned run in just one of his last nine outings, struck out five and teamed with Tanner Duncan and Brandon Feldmann in the four-hit victory.
He also picked up some help from the River Bandits’ bats, which jumped on Beloit starter Mitchell Jordan for seven hits in the first four innings as part of an offense that topped its combined 10-hit production from the first two games of the half with a 12-hit performance.
Quad-Cities used the long ball to open an early lead.
Miguelangel Sierra deposited his fifth home run of the season over the wall in left with two outs in the bottom of the first inning.
Sierra’s solo shot was followed an inning later by a memorable two-run homer by Chandler Taylor.
Following a two-out walk to Jonathan Lacroix, the blast to right was the first hit in 16 plate appearances as a professional for Taylor, a 10th-round selection of the Astros out of Alabama in this year’s draft who later singled and doubled.
Taylor’s homer extended the lead to 3-0 and preceded a run-scoring double during a two-run River Bandits eighth, part a collection of six hits in the game by the three 2018 draft picks in the Quad-Cities lineup.
Scott Schreiber, a ninth-round pick from Nebraska, hit his second double in as many games for the River Bandits in the third inning and singled in the eighth, while David Hensley, a 26th-round selection from San Diego State, contributed a single to the River Bandits’ attack.
"The new guys are settling in and getting adjusted to pro ball," River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said, referencing the four 2018 draft picks now on his team’s roster. "We’re seeing them get more comfortable every day and with that will come more productive at-bats. It’s part of the process."
Quad-Cities extended its lead with an additional run in the fourth inning and two more in the eighth.
By the time the River Bandits’ lead reached 4-0 in the fourth when Michael Papierski scored on a two-out single by Alfredo Angarita, Sandoval was in control.
Taking the mound for the first time since starting in Tuesday’s Midwest League All-Star Game, Sandoval (7-1) didn’t let a Beloit batter get past first base until Jordan Devencenzi walked and advanced on a groundout in the fifth.
The only hits the Snappers managed off of Sandoval came with two outs, a pair of singles by Logan Farrar in the second and seventh innings and a double by Austin Beck, the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft, in the sixth.
Beloit scored its runs on a passed ball and a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the top of the ninth inning before Feldmann entered to pick up his second save, recording a one-pitch final out on a pop up.