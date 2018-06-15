In their final tune-up before Tuesday’s Midwest League All-Star Game, Patrick Sandoval and Peter Solomon looked the part.
Sandoval and Solomon turned in all-star performances Friday to move the Quad-Cities River Bandits one step closer to earning a first-half playoff berth in the Midwest League Western Division, teaming with Humberto Castellanos on five-hit, 3-0 shutout of Burlington.
The win in front of a crowd of 4,345 at Modern Woodmen Park keeps Quad-Cities on top of the division standings with two games remaining in the half.
The River Bandits are now one game in front of Clinton and Peoria, which both dropped to 37-31 with road losses Friday. The LumberKings fell 9-1 at Beloit while the Chiefs were beaten 12-4 at Cedar Rapids.
Sandoval and Solomon set the tone for Quad-Cities, now 38-30.
The pair combined to limit the Bees to four hits while striking out 11 batters over seven walk-free innings of work to lead the River Bandits to their third shutout victory in six games.
"Everybody has it going right now," Sandoval said. "We’re just passing the torch from one game to the next. (Cesar) Rosado was electric (on Thursday). Our job tonight was to keep it going."
Sandoval struck out seven over four innings before Solomon allowed one hit and struck out four over three innings before Castellanos surrendered one hit in the final two innings to earn the save.
"We’re just feeding off of each other right now. The guys are playing good defense behind us, and our catchers, (Michael) Papierski and (Ruben) Castro, are doing the job behind the dish," Solomon said. "All we have to do is throw strikes."
That wasn’t an issue.
Sandoval struck out six Burlington batters in the first three innings, and Solomon retired the first seven batters he faced before finishing off his three-inning outing with a pair of strikeouts.
"Both of those guys were on, sharp right from start," Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. "Sandoval looked like he could have went nine tonight, and Solomon’s breaking ball was sharp. It’s an easy game to manage with those guys on the mound."
Quad-Cities gave Sandoval a 1-0 lead to work with a two-out rally in the bottom of the first.
Miguelangel Sierra reached on an error, advanced when Bryan De La Cruz singled and scored from second when Colton Shaver drove a sharp single up the middle.
"When we get that run in the first, it’s always been a good thing for us. When we were able to add a couple more, even though it was just 3-0, it felt like a lot more because of the way all three of our pitchers threw," Storey said.
The River Bandits added those insurance runs in the sixth, the first scoring when De La Cruz tripled to the gap in right center to bring Sierra home after he opened the inning with a single.
De La Cruz, who had two of the River Bandits’ six hits, extended the lead to 3-0. He got home safely when Bees catcher Harrison Wenson couldn’t handle a throw from third baseman Zane Gurwitz as Chandler Taylor reached on a fielder’s choice.
"It was just enough offense, something we’re getting used to. I think that’s who we are right now," Storey said. "We’re trying to get across any inning we have a chance to do that. If we can find a way to get three right now, I feel pretty good with the arms we have on the mound."