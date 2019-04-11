Scott Schreiber grew up attending an occasional Brewers game at Milwaukee’s Miller Park.
"Great memories growing up," the Quad-Cities River Bandits first baseman said. "It was always a lot of fun to go to a game there."
Today, the Menasha, Wisconsin, native will create some new memories when he and the River Bandits get to enjoy a brief sample of major-league life in a minor-league game.
Quad-Cities will face Wisconsin in a 7:05 p.m. Midwest League game played at the National League ballpark, the opening game of a three-game series scheduled to conclude at the Timber Rattlers’ home field in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, over the weekend.
"It’s a pretty cool opportunity to get a chance to play in a venue like that and get a chance to see what it’s like to play on a major-league field," Schreiber said. "It’s something I think everybody is looking forward to, and we want to make the most of it by continuing to play good baseball."
A ninth-round pick of the Astros in the 2018 draft out of Nebraska, Schreiber welcomes the chance to return to his home state and compete around 100 miles away from his hometown.
"I know my dad has a request in for around 30 tickets, so we’ll see how that plays out, but I am looking forward to it," Schreiber said. "To be able to go to Milwaukee and play in front of a lot of family and friends on that kind of stage, it’s going to be a special day."
Mostly, Schreiber wants to continue to build on a solid opening week to the season.
He’s currently hitting .348 through seven games and has recorded three multi-hit games to help Quad-Cities to a 4-3 start to the season.
"Ideally going in there, I want continue to work on the things I’ve been working on with (River Bandits hitting coach Rafael) Pena," Schreiber said. "The venue’s a little bigger, a little different than what we’re used to, but the work, it’s the same, just keep working to get better each and every day."
Schreiber isn’t the only River Bandit with Miller Park memories.
Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez attended the 2011 National League Divisional Series there to watch his brother, current Cincinnati reliever David Hernandez, pitch for Arizona against Milwaukee in postseason play.
"I went to two games there, and the playoff atmosphere, it was incredible," Hernandez said. "The thing that stood out was how nice the people were. They loved their team, but it was ‘Go Brewers, Go Brewers, have a nice day,’ and they left me with a good feeling about the people there."
Hernandez wants his players to enjoy their brief big-league experience as well.
"It will get them a taste of what it’s like to step on a big-league field and compete," Hernandez said. "It’s a good opportunity, and I hope they are able to soak it all in. It’s a chance that doesn’t come around every day at this level."
The game marks just the second time in the 60-year history of the Quad-Cities franchise that the River Bandits have played in a major-league stadium.
While the surroundings will be different, the routine will remain just that for the River Bandits.
The plan is for Quad-Cities to get in a normal day of work, from pregame batting practice to infield.
"The hope is to get to do everything we need to do," Hernandez said.
Tonight’s Miller Park match-up materialized during the offseason at the request of Wisconsin, the Brewers’ Midwest League affiliate.
It will be the ninth time the Timber Rattlers have played in Milwaukee, but the first since drawing a crowd of 4,507 for a 2015 game against Beloit. Wisconsin has faced Beloit four of those games but has also faced Peoria, Cedar Rapids and Dayton in the past while playing in front of crowds as large as 17,880.
It will be Quad-Cities’ first game at a major-league stadium since May 26, 2011, when then as a Cardinals’ affiliate the River Bandits hosted Kane County at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Current Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez struck out seven and displayed a fastball which topped out at 99.2 miles per hour while starting for Quad-Cities in a 3-2 loss to the Cougars.