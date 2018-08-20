Patience paid off Monday for Scott Schreiber.
After making a pair of hard outs, Schreiber smacked a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning that proved to be the difference in the Quad-Cities River Bandits’ 6-5 Midwest League win over Peoria.
“I’m starting to get comfortable with my swing and I’m making the type of contact that I know I’m capable of making,’’ Schreiber said. “I’m not always getting hits, but I am hitting the ball hard and that’s something I can carry over from one at-bat to the next.
Monday, Schreiber drove a ball to the warning track in the second inning before recording the final out in the fourth when he scorched a line drive to third.
Two innings later, he got ahold of fastball down the middle and belted it over in the fence in right to send Quad-Cities to its second straight one-run win over the Chiefs in the rubber game of the three-game series.
“After they got the first one against us, it was good to come back and win a couple,’’ Schreiber said. “We put some runs up in this one and it was a good game to win.’’
Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey likes the way Schreiber has progressed in recent weeks.
A ninth-round draft pick out of Nebraska this season, Schreiber has hit .333 over his last 10 games to raise his season average to .217.
“I feel like he’s turned the corner. Early on, he was swinging at bad pitches, having quick at-bats and now, he’s swinging at good pitches and he’s hitting the ball hard,’’ Storey said. “He’s put in the work and now he’s being rewarded.’’
Schreiber’s fourth homer of the season came after Peoria tied the game at 5-5 in a three-run sixth inning which opened with Nolan Gorman’s second home run of the game.
The Cardinals’ first-round selection in this year’s draft cut into a 5-2 lead the River Bandits had opened on a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth by Chandler Taylor.
Chiefs starter Paul Balestrieri delivered his final pitch of the game at 90 miles per hour and it left Taylor’s bat at 109, traveling an estimated 372 feet to right to score Jonathan Lacroix and Marty Costes.
“He got ahold of that one and it gave us some life,’’ Storey said. “It seems like most of our homers this year have been solo shots so when we get one like that, it’s big and ultimately it made a difference.’’
Gorman’s second homer of the night, and his third in as many games, preceded a run-scoring single by Nick Dunn which positioned Zach Kirtley to score the tying run when Colton Shaver couldn’t get a handle on a pickoff attempt at first.
Quad-Cities took advantage of a pair of Peoria errors itself to play its way back into the game in the bottom of the fourth, scoring a pair of unearned runs to erase the 2-0 lead the Chiefs opened in the third on Gorman’s first homer.
“Coming off of (starter Bryan) Abreu, it’s like, ‘Whoa, what’s going on?’ when Gorman hits that first one but Abreu settled down, we settled down and our pen came in and finished off a good team win,’’ said Storey, referencing 3.1 innings of two-hit relief by Tanner Duncan and Brendan Feldmann.