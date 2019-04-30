River Bandits hold off Captains
A three-run home run by Scott Schreiber and a solo shot by Cesar Salazar provided the Quad-Cities River Bandits with enough of a cushion Tuesday to hold off Lake County 6-5 in a Midwest League game at Eastlake, Ohio.
The homers in the third and sixth innings added to a 2-0 lead Quad-Cities took in the first on run-scoring groundouts by Jonathan Lacroix and Schreiber.
Austin Hansen recorded his third scoreless start of the season, allowing just three hits while striking out four and walking a pair before exiting with a 6-0 lead midway through the sixth inning.
The Captains collected all of their runs on two hits in the seventh, taking advantage of four walks and an error.
Riley Cabral faced the top of the Lake County order in the ninth, earning his second save for Quad-Cities by getting Miguel Jerez to fly out after giving up a two-out walk to Ruben Cardenas.
LumberKings postponed: Rain forced the postponement of Tuesday's Midwest League game between Clinton and West Michigan.
The teams are scheduled to make up the game as part of a doubleheader scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. today at LumberKings Stadium.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for tickets to any remaining LumberKings home game during the 2019 season.