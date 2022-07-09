Seams strengthen this Bandit's bond to the game

In baseball and life, in good times and bad, seams help hold it all together.

“Teammates, families, they help you get through whatever you face and help make you the person you become," Quad Cities River Bandits catcher Kale Emshoff said. "They’re the seams. They keep it all together."

Those "seams" have helped Emshoff navigate the highs and lows that accompany life as a professional baseball player.

From hot stretches to the hitting slumps to working his way back from Tommy John surgery, Emshoff has relied on the seams in his life to keep him moving forward.

It also became a natural name for a line of apparel Emshoff first envisioned, then created.

Seams Apparel is a line of athletics apparel that includes hats, t-shirts and hoodies.

The hats feature one of three logos on leather patches, a home-plate shaped logo with baseball seams, a flag patch that incorporates seams and home-plate logo and one that simply reads Seams and includes the company’s slogan, "Nothing granted. All earned."

All are the work of Emshoff, who came up with the idea in 2020.

It was a year when the Arkansas-Little Rock product signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent days after baseball held a shortened five-round draft and the minor-league season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That led to a lot of hours on the tractor at his family’s 2,800-acre farm near Robstown, Texas, where milo, corn and cotton are grown.

It also led to a lot of time to think and create Seams, which Emshoff said is designed "to encourage others to show their seams by remembering where you come from and what makes you you."

The apparel, marketed through the website seamsapparel.com, features the logo designed by Emshoff and his sister, Kinsley. His mother and girlfriend help fill orders.

“They have helped me a great deal, especially during the season," Emshoff said.

Things came together at a time when Emshoff was counting on the seams in his life to help hold things together.

Emshoff had hit .417 with seven home runs in 17 games during a shortened 2020 college baseball season.

Projected among the top catching prospects in that year’s draft class and viewed as a likely pick in the top-10 rounds heading into the season, Emshoff was among players impacted when baseball trimmed its draft from 40 rounds to five that year.

The draft came and went and Emshoff found himself on the outside looking in when an expanded free-agent signing period began.

"It was a tough time," Emshoff said. "That day, the next day, it was a challenge. I wondered where things might head."

And then, things changed.

“It got real crazy, real quick, with a lot of opportunities that I had to sort through. Free agency was something I didn’t expect, but it was something that gave me an opportunity to be where I am today," Emshoff said.

He selected the Royals because of their reputation for developing players and the organization’s history of treating minor-league players well. He realized the latter at that time when Kansas City was among a handful of organizations who didn’t release a large number of players when the season was canceled.

Emshoff made his minor-league debut last season at low-A Columbia, where his .273 start at the plate over 55 games led to a late-season promotion to Quad Cities.

He returned to the River Bandits this season and through 62 games has hit .240 for the River Bandits, an average that grew to .292 during the month of June.

Emshoff hit six doubles and five of his 11 homers during the month, driving in 18 of the 32 runs he has brought home this season.

“The first half, it was a bit of a roller coaster but I feel like things are starting to come around," Emshoff said. "Working with the coaches, it’s making a difference. Mostly, I’ve been trying to slow myself down and see more pitches."

Emshoff believes a more selective approach at the plate is helping him offensively.

“I’m trying to look at more pitches, wait for the right one to make good contact with. It seems to be making a difference," Emshoff said.

Beyond his work in the batting cage before games, Emshoff has benefited from video study as well.

“It all helps," he said.

Emshoff sees the River Bandits team making progress as well.

“Our pitchers are doing their job, the defense has been spot on all year and offensively, we’re coming around," Emshoff said. “I think it took us all some time to get going, but we’ve stuck together and look forward to competing every day. We have to earn it. That’s the way the game works."

And as he puts it, it all is held together by its seams.