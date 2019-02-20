Ever want to see what it feels like to slip a real World Series ring on your finger?
Looking to add the bobblehead likenesses of major-league players Joe Mauer and Joe Kelly, pro wrestling great Colby Lopez, a Chewbacca-themed Rascal, Loot Llama or Captain America to your collection?
Or maybe there is a spot on the coffee table for a series of collectable coasters?
Those are among unique experiences and giveaways that join a number of traditional favorites for fans to enjoy during the Quad-Cities River Bandits upcoming season.
The Midwest League club has announced a promotional schedule this week that includes 18 giveaways, 19 theme nights and plenty of fireworks along the banks of the Mississippi River during the River Bandits’ 70-game home schedule which opens April 4.
“There is something going on almost every night of the season and that’s by design,’’ Quad-Cities owner Dave Heller said. “It’s part of our philosophy of creating unique and different experiences that includes something for everyone in our community.’’
Heller had a hand in creating one of the season’s most unique promotions.
During a Father’s Day weekend home series against Wisconsin on June 14-16, River Bandits fans will have a chance to see, touch, try on and take selfies with diamond-encrusted World Series rings from each of the most recent World Series champions — the 2015 Royals, 2016 Cubs, 2017 Astros and 2018 Red Sox.
As the owner of minor-league affiliates of the Royals, Astros and Red Sox, three of the rings were presented to Heller by the major-league clubs. The fourth, the Cubs ring, belongs to a friend.
“If you’re going to have three out of four, why not have all four? I’m excited to be able to put it all together and share the experience with the Quad-Cities,’’ Heller said. “It’s like when the traveling exhibit for the Baseball Hall of Fame made its debut in the Quad-Cities. We want our fans to experience things that nobody else can experience.’’
Heller describes the promotional schedule as a work in progress.
“We’re still working to put together a few more surprises to go along with a lot of new ideas that make this the busiest promotional schedule we’ve had,’’ Heller said.
Quad-Cities fans will be able to collect bobbleheads of two former River Bandits players, Joe Mauer on May 25 and Joe Kelly with a Harry Potter theme on July 6. There will also be bobbleheads distributed of Loot Lllama on June 8 as part of the Bandits’ first Fortnite celebration, a Chewbacca-themed mascot Rascal on Star Wars Night on June 15, pro wrestler Colby Lopez on July 20 and Captain America on Aug. 24.
In addition to a series of four River Bandits collectable coasters, giveaways of pennants, magnet schedules, megaphones, pint glasses, sunglasses, clear plastic tote bags, backpacks and beer mugs are planned over the course of the season.
Quad-Cities fans will also be able to take the field for an Easter Egg hunt on April 20 as well as for the candy drop on April 28 and the toy car drop on May 26.
Jersey auctions are scheduled for May 9 on mental health awareness night, May 24 on a night honoring veterans, July 4 on an Independence Day theme, July 6 on Harry Potter Night and Aug. 9 on treasure hunter’s night.
Weekly promotions feature $1 amusement rides at all Monday and Tuesday home games, and discount concession items at Tuesday games. Heller said the cost of all-you-can-ride wristbands has also been cut from $25 to $20 for the upcoming season.
Additionally, the River Bandits weekly calendar includes We Care Wednesdays with a portion of ticket sales and 50/50 raffle proceeds benefiting local veterans groups, Thirsty Thursday beverage specials and postgame fireworks after every Friday home game.
Fireworks will also be featured throughout the first three nights of a five-game Independence Day weekend homestand, with displays scheduled following games on July 4-6.
An eclectic collection of theme nights are also planned during the season which opens with a home game against Burlington on April 4.
In the first half, they include Game of Thrones Night on May 11, Margaritaville Night on June 6, Fortnite Night on June 8, Faith and Fellowship Night on June 9, Field of Dreams Night on June 14, and Star Wars Night on June 15.
In the second half of the season, the River Bandits will celebrate Navy Night on June 27, Harry Potter Night on July 6, Science Night on July 17, Safety Night on July 19, First Responder’s Night on July 21, Black and Brave Night on July 24, Health and Fitness Night on July 25, Guys Night on Aug. 15, Back to School Night on Aug. 17, Marvel Super Hero Night on Aug. 24 and German Heritage Night on Aug. 31.