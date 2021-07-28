Seven-run 10th sinks Bandits

A late-inning comeback went to waste Wednesday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

After Quad Cities tied the game on a pair of solo home runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, South Bend scored seven runs in the top of the 10th inning to earn an 11-4 victory in the High A Central League match-up at Modern Woodmen Park.

A two-out single by Jake Slaughter gave the Cubs the only run they ultimately would need in the 10th, scoring D.J. Artis after he had opened the inning on second base.

Josue Huma and Delvin Zinn ended any doubt.

Huma cleared loaded bases with a triple to right center and after River Bandits position player Gavin Stupienski came in to pitch, Zinn belted a two-run homer to provide South Bend with its winning margin.

The River Bandits, who stranded the potential winning run on second base in the bottom of the ninth after Logan Porter reached on a walk, were retired in order in the bottom half of the 10th.

The game ended up in extra innings following solo home runs by Tucker Bradley and Nathan Eaton in the seventh that forged a 4-4 tie and wiped away a lead South Bend had held since the fifth.