Seven-run 10th sinks Bandits

A late-inning comeback went to waste Wednesday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits.
After Quad Cities tied the game on a pair of solo home runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, South Bend scored seven runs in the top of the 10th inning to earn an 11-4 victory in the High A Central League match-up at Modern Woodmen Park.
A two-out single by Jake Slaughter gave the Cubs the only run they ultimately would need in the 10th, scoring D.J. Artis after he had opened the inning on second base.
Josue Huma and Delvin Zinn ended any doubt.
Huma cleared loaded bases with a triple to right center and after River Bandits position player Gavin Stupienski came in to pitch, Zinn belted a two-run homer to provide South Bend with its winning margin.
The River Bandits, who stranded the potential winning run on second base in the bottom of the ninth after Logan Porter reached on a walk, were retired in order in the bottom half of the 10th.
The game ended up in extra innings following solo home runs by Tucker Bradley and Nathan Eaton in the seventh that forged a 4-4 tie and wiped away a lead South Bend had held since the fifth.
Both Bradley and Eaton drove balls over the fence in left, Bradley belting a one-out shot to pull the River Bandits within a run and Eaton following with a towering two-out shot to left center as part of a three-hit game.
A three-run fifth inning by South Bend erased the 2-0 lead Quad Cities had opened with single runs in the third and fourth innings.
The Cubs struggled to get anything going against River Bandits left hander Dante Biasi, who allowed two hits over a four-inning spot start for Quad Cities.
Reliever Yohanse Morel wasn’t as fortunate in the fifth, lasting only two-thirds of an inning as South Bend sent eight batters to the plate and collected three runs on an equal number of hits.
The Cubs’ first run scored on a wild pitch before Zinn tied the game with a groundout that scored Edmond Americaan, who had doubled.
Following a two-out double by Yonathan Perlaza, Tyler Durna drove a run-scoring single into center to move South Bend in front, 3-2.
The Cubs added an additional run in the sixth when Huma scored on a throwing error on a double steal. He had reached on a two-out walk and advanced when Americaan was hit by a pitch.
South Bend rallied after Quad Cities had mixed results in capitalizing on early extra-base hits.
The River Bandits came away empty in the first two innings despite doubles by Michael Massey and Eric Cole.
Nick Loftin tripled to open the third, positioning Quad Cities to score the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly by Massey.