The Dayton Dragons broke open Wednesday's game with seven runs in the fifth inning, topping the Clinton LumberKings 9-5.
Clinton, which got three hits and three RBIs from Will Banfield, outhit Dayton 13-8 but stranded 10 runners on the night. Ricardo Cespedes also had three hits and a run scored for the LumberKings.
Clinton led 3-2 heading into the fifth, but a one-out single, double and walk loaded the bases and chased LumberKings starter Tanner Andrews (0-1).
Reliever Cam Baird fared no better. Mariel Bautista singled home two, and following a walk to reload the bases, Jay Schuyler cleared them with a three-run double.
Bren Spillane then homered to complete the rally.