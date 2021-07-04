Seven-run seventh sinks Bandits

“We didn’t just quit, which is what you hope for. It was good to see Stupienski get his first hit. There weren’t many, but there were few positives to take from this and the way we worked in the ninth inning was one of them,’’ Widger said.

Zach Featherstone ended the River Bandits rally, retiring the only two batters he faced to end a four-game win streak for Quad Cities in the finale of a six-game series.

The loss denied the River Bandits, now 35-17, the chance to move 20 games over .500 for the first time this season.

“It’s such a long season, 120 games, and you can’t get caught up in what happens in a single game,’’ Widger said. “At the end of the week, you can look back and when you take four of six from a good team like Cedar Rapids, you have to be satisfied with that.’’

The Kernels sent 11 batters to the plate in the deciding inning that started with DaShawn Keirsey Jr. reaching on a leadoff walk.

He advanced to third when Kyle Schmidt singled to right, then scored when a Christian Cosby pitch eluded the reach of Hancock behind the plate.

The wild pitch was only the beginning of the River Bandits’ issues in the inning.