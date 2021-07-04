Seven-run seventh sinks Bandits

For six innings Sunday night, Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids battled on even terms at Modern Woodmen Park.
Both had two hits. Neither were able to capitalize on an extra-base hit.
But, the scoreless duel took a quick turn in the seventh.
The Kernels offense erupted for seven runs on seven hits and despite a late rally attempt by the River Bandits, Cedar Rapids’ biggest inning of the season forced Quad Cities to stomach a 9-3 setback in front of a crowd of 4,135.
The River Bandits scored all of their runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, batting around to methodically cut into a 9-0 deficit.
“It was good to see guys not roll over and continue to work to have good at-bats,’’ Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said. “In that situation, this wasn’t an easy game. Down 9-0, it was just too big of a hole.’’
Jeison Guzman opened the final inning with a single and Vinnie Pasquantino then reached on a walk.
Consecutive singles by Jake Means, Eric Cole and John Rave each brought runs across the plate and kept an improbable comeback in play.
Kernels reliever Melvi Acosta then recorded his only out, striking out Will Hancock, before a Gavin Stupienski single loaded the bases and sent Cedar Rapids to the bullpen.
“We didn’t just quit, which is what you hope for. It was good to see Stupienski get his first hit. There weren’t many, but there were few positives to take from this and the way we worked in the ninth inning was one of them,’’ Widger said.
Zach Featherstone ended the River Bandits rally, retiring the only two batters he faced to end a four-game win streak for Quad Cities in the finale of a six-game series.
The loss denied the River Bandits, now 35-17, the chance to move 20 games over .500 for the first time this season.
“It’s such a long season, 120 games, and you can’t get caught up in what happens in a single game,’’ Widger said. “At the end of the week, you can look back and when you take four of six from a good team like Cedar Rapids, you have to be satisfied with that.’’
The Kernels sent 11 batters to the plate in the deciding inning that started with DaShawn Keirsey Jr. reaching on a leadoff walk.
He advanced to third when Kyle Schmidt singled to right, then scored when a Christian Cosby pitch eluded the reach of Hancock behind the plate.
The wild pitch was only the beginning of the River Bandits’ issues in the inning.
Daniel Ozoria doubled the Kernels’ lead with an RBI single but a three-run homer by Edouard Julien and two-run triple by Keirsey in his second plate appearance of the inning broke the game open.
“It was a tough inning,’’ Widger said. “We got behind in the count too many times, threw too many pitches up a bit and over the plate. It was a rough stretch, probably won’t be the last one. You just have to keep working but it did get away fast.’’
Max Smith and Ozoria scored on Julien’s towering blast to right center, a shot that came off the bat at 106 miles-per hour and traveled an estimated 428 feet.
Julien’s second homer of the series grew the Cedar Rapids lead to 5-0, a margin which grew to a seven-run advantage when Keirsey clubbed his triple to right.
Cedar Rapids, falling one run short of matching its total offensive output for the first five games of the season, added to its lead in the ninth when Michael Helman belted a two-run homer to left.