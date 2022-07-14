Sheehan shuts down Bandits, strikes out 10 in relief

Once Emmet Sheehan entered the game for Great Lakes, the Quad Cities River Bandits bats fell silent.

Sheehan struck out 10 batters in five innings of relief as the Bandits fell 2-1 to the Loons Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

The Bandits struck out 12 times total in the game, but struggled against Sheehan, only mustering two base runners against the 22-year-old.

Quad Cities' two hits against Sheehan included a two-out double from Juan Carlos Negret in the ninth inning, but a deep fly ball to right field from Tyler Tolbert was caught to end the game.

Striking out the opponent is nothing new for the Loons, whose pitching staff is averaging more than 10 strikeouts per game this season, but Sheehan was at another level in relief. He allowed a leadoff runner in the seventh inning but struck out the next three batters to end the inning and wasn't threatened again until Negret's double in the ninth inning, which was aided by Great Lakes center fielder Ismael Alcantara appearing to lose the ball in the lights and missing a chance at a game-ending catch.

"A heckuva job, you've got to tip your hat to that guy," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. "Their whole bullpen came in and did a great job, but especially that guy. ... A really good job mixing his pitches, pitching up in the zone, a lot of bite on that slider, offspeed stuff, so he threw really good. We had a chance there at the end, (Tolbert) put a good bolt in that ball, just, maybe another night, the wind blowing a different way, it could have been a good break for us."

The Bandits pitching staff also struck out 12 batters — six coming from starter Rito Lugo — and did a good job of scattering 11 hits as Great Lakes stranded 12 runners in the game.

"They outhit us by a wide margin but we came up with the pitches we needed to to get out of some of those jams and give us a chance," Conrad said. "Silver lining, moral victory, whatever you want to call it, I 100% believe in those, especially at the developmental level, you have to find positives out of every single game, whether you win or lose the game. The effort level's there every single day with these guys."

Great Lakes scored first in the second inning, an RBI single from Harold Restituyo out of the 9-spot in the order giving the Loons a 1-0 lead. Lugo limited the damage by stranding runners on the corners.

The Bandits answered back in the bottom of the frame with some two-out work. Tolbert hit a two-out single, then stole second base, his 36th stolen base of the season. Dillan Shrum worked a walk to bring up Cam Williams, who entered the game hitting .168 on the season.

Williams rose to the occasion with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. Williams was also good defensively, with four assists, including starting a 5-4-3 double play to end the top of the ninth inning.

"He's definitely made huge strides putting the ball in play a little more so it's good to have him back, he's a great teammate, everybody loved him and it's really good to have him back," Conrad said of Williams, who returned to the Bandits on July 8 after rehabbing an injury with the rookie-level ACL Royals. "He played great at third. He had an outstanding game all-around."

Great Lakes retook the lead in the sixth inning.

Ismael Alcantara led off the frame with a bunt single, then moved to second on a single from Restituyo. Alcantara was caught trying to steal third base, then reliever Christian Cosby struck out Alex De Jesus for the second out of the inning.

But the Bandits couldn't work out of the jam as Jorbit Vivas hit a grounder that snuck past Bandits first baseman Felix Familia for an RBI single to put the Loons back on top.