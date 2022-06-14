Shrum delivers a walk-off win for Bandits

A short memory and a long fly ball made all the difference in the world Tuesday night for Dillan Shrum and the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Shrum drove a one-out pitch into the gap in left-center field to drive home the tying and winning runs in a 5-4 walk-off Midwest League victory over South Bend at Modern Woodmen Park.

"I was just trying to get a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it," Shrum said. "The bases were loaded and I wasn’t trying to do too much, just find a good pitch."

Shrum delivered, allowing Quad Cities to erase a lead the Cubs had taken in the top of the eighth inning.

"It was one of those games. I don’t think any of us ever thought we were out of it. We just had to keep giving 100% effort no matter what," Shrum said.

River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said that resiliency allowed Quad Cities to come back three times in the series opener.

"We tell our guys all the time that there are 27 outs for a reason. Keep playing even if things don’t go your way early because you might just be the difference maker when it really matters," Conrad said.

Shrum, who struck out in his first three plate appearances and was hit by a pitch in his fourth, appreciates that as much as anything.

"It helps to have a short memory in this game. The first five, 10 seconds, you can be upset (following a strikeout), but then it’s back at it, back up at the rail, rooting on the teammates and getting ready to make the most of the next chance," Shrum said.

The River Bandits, who left the bases loaded twice in the game’s first seven innings, positioned Shrum to make the most of his final at-bat.

Tyler Tolbert opened the bottom of the ninth with a single and stole second. Luca Tresh followed with a walk and both advanced when Diego Hernandez laid down a sacrifice bunt on an 0-2 pitch.

South Bend opted to walk Kale Emshoff intentionally before Shrum stepped into the batter’s box.

"We missed some early chances but the execution down the stretch was good," Conrad said. "We did what needed to do give ourselves a chance."

South Bend forced the issue, bunching together three straight two-out singles in the eighth to break a 3-3 tie on a run-scoring single by Yohendrick Pinango that came after Quad Cities had tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of runs.

Juan Carlos Negret opened the River Bandits half of the inning with his seventh home run of the season.

Burle Dixon and Tolbert followed with consecutive singles, positioning Dixon to score the tying run on a groundout by Tresh.

Pitching kept Quad Cities in the game.

Starter Patrick Halligan scattered four singles over a five-inning outing and combined with Jack Aldrich and Emilio Marquez in an eight-hit win.

"Halligan and Aldrich both threw the ball well. They gave up a few hits, some seeing-eye balls that found the holds," Conrad said. "But, all of our pitchers did a good job of pitching to contact in the zone and getting a lot of ground-ball outs."

The Cubs were efficient as took a 1-0 lead in the third inning and then broke a 1-1 tie with a pair of runs an inning later.

South Bend’s BJ Murray, making his Midwest League debut, walked and stole second before scoring the game’s first run on a single up the middle by Fabian Pertuz.

Quad Cities followed the same routine to even the score in the bottom half of the third.

Hernandez took first on a leadoff walk, extending his High-A baseball-best streak of reaching base to 23 consecutive games. Hernandez stole second and scored when Herard Gonzalez hit a single to right.

The Cubs regained a 3-1 advantage with a pair of run in the top of the fourth.

Yeison Santana and Yohendrick Pinango opened the inning with back-to-back singles. Both stole second and came around to score on singles by Pinango and Owen Caissie.

