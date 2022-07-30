 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MIDWEST LEAGUE | RIVER BANDITS 7, SKY CARP 5 (10)

Shrum double wins it for River Bandits

bandit logo

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

BELOIT, Wis. — With the River Bandits down to their last out in the 10th inning, Dillan Shrum delivered.

The Quad Cities first baseman doubled in Juan Carlos Negret and Tyler Tolbert to stake the Bandits to a two-run lead and QC closer Kasey Kalich made it hold up as the River Bandits beat the Beloit Sky Carp 7-5 Saturday.

In order just to get to the 10th, though, the Bandits required a late rally. Quad Cities trailed by three with two out in the top of the seventh inning when Peyton Wilson singled to left field. Luca Tresh made Beloit reliever Tyler Mitzel pay with a two-run blast to left, his 12th of the year, to pull within 5-4.

Then, with the Bandits down to their last out in the ninth inning, Wilson came through again, singling home Burle Dixon to knot the score at 5-5. Dixon had pinch-run for Cam Williams, who had hit a one-out double earlier in the inning.

A Negret double, a Herard Gonzalez RBI single and a Tolbert sacrifice fly had staked the Bandits to a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning, but the Sky Carp didn't stay down long, with Victor Mesa Jr. tying the game on a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth.

Beloit then used a Mesa Jr. bases-loaded groundout and a Bennett Hostetler  two-run triple to take a 5-2 lead in the fifth.

The Bandits were able to stay in the game thanks to the work of their bullpen, which shut the Sky Carp down after starter Rylan Kaufman surrendered five runs in his five innings of work.

Chase Wallace and Delvin Capellan (1-0) each threw two scoreless innings before Kalich tossed a 1-2-3 10th for his seventh save.

The teams will finish up the six-game set Sunday as Quad Cities looks for a split. The Bandits' Charlie Neuweiler is scheduled to face Pat Monteverde.

