Shrum homer isn't enough for Bandits

One long ball wasn’t enough Saturday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Cedar Rapids sent at least four batters to the plate in every inning, collected hits from eight spots in the order and even overcame stranding 12 runners on base in a 6-2 Midwest League victory over Quad Cities at Modern Woodmen Park.

Dillan Shrum separated the River Bandits from being shutout for a second straight night.

He ended a string of 16 consecutive scoreless innings by Quad Cities when he swatted his 10th home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Shrum’s blast that cleared the wall in left-center field followed a leadoff single by Kale Emshoff and cut into the 5-0 advantage the Kernels had opened with a pair of homers in the top half of the inning.

“It was good to see him get ahold of one. It had been awhile," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. “We sprayed the ball around a bit, hit some balls hard. Their third baseman (Seth Gray) was robbing us left and right. We just couldn’t string enough together."

Gray and Kyler Fedko added the exclamation point to the Kernels’ second straight win in the six-game series which saw the River Bandits win the first three games.

Both homered in the top of the seventh inning off of Quad Cities reliever Anthony Simonelli to extend a 2-0 advantage Cedar Rapids had opened up in the sixth.

The Kernels hit Simonelli hard.

Alerick Soulaire opened the inning with a double to right center before Gray drove a no-doubt blast to right to double the Cedar Rapids lead.

Simonelli retired the next two batters he faced before Fedko sent a pitch more than 400 feet over the fence in left.

Gray drove four runs in during the game, including bringing Soulaire home with the Kernels’ final run in the top of the eighth inning.

The River Bandits kept the Kernels from an even larger margin, throwing a pair of runners out at third base.

Right fielder Juan Carlos Negret threw out Dylan Neuse attempting to go from first to third following a Mikey Perez single in the sixth and shortstop Tyler Tolbert’s relay of a Negret throw prevented Jeferson Morales from taking third when he doubled in the ninth.

“Couple really nice throws to get those outs at third," Conrad said. “Negret’s throws were great and Tolbert’s relay was as good as you will see."

The two-homer seventh inning was one of four innings that saw the Kernels’ leadoff hitter reach base. Cedar Rapids scored on three of those occasions.

The Kernels pushed single runs across in the third and sixth innings to take a lead Quad Cities couldn’t catch.

Soulaire opened the third by reaching on a walk. He stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Saul Garza before scoring on a groundout by Seth Gray.

The unearned run was the only one allowed during a five-inning start by the River Bandits’ Beck Way.

The right-hander scattered four hits and recorded four strikeouts while walking three batters.

“Way gave us another good outing. He’s making good pitches and moving forward, he’s putting himself in a good place with what he has shown us since (joining the Royals following a trade with the Yankees). It was good to see him throw well again," said Conrad, who also liked what he saw from reliever Harrison Beethe in the ninth.

“Beethe continues to improve every time out and that’s what we’re hoping to see. He came in and gave up the one hit, but did a solid job."

The Kernels manufactured a run to double their 1-0 lead in the sixth when Fedko singled to right to start the inning, advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Willie Joe Garry Jr. and scored when Neuse drove a two-out single to right.