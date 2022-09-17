Sikkema, Reifert join Bandits in fall league

While their minor-league seasons have ended, the work continues for a pair of pitchers from the Quad-Cities region.

T.J. Sikkema from Central DeWitt, who concluded the season with the Royals’ Double-A Northwest Arkansas affiliate following a mid-season trade by the Yankees, and Evan Reifert from Wilton, a pitcher at the high-A level in the Rays’ farm system, have been selected to pitch in the Arizona Fall League.

Play in the fall league designed for baseball’s top prospects begins on Monday, Oct. 3 and runs through a championship game on Nov. 12 on diamonds in the Phoenix area.

Each major-league club sends seven of its top players to the six-team league, each made up of players from five organizations.

Sikkema joins five former Quad Cities River Bandits in being assigned by Kansas City to the Surprise Saguaros, while Reifert was assigned by Tampa Bay to play for the Mesa Solar Sox.

Former River Bandits outfielders Tyler Gentry and John Rave and pitchers Christian Chamberlain, Jonah Dipoto and Walter Pennington are also on the Surprise team managed by Mickey Storey, who managed the River Bandits to an 81-59 record in 2018.

Sikkema split the 2022 season between high-A Hudson Valley in the Yankees farm system and Northwest Arkansas in the Texas League.

Coming off of lat and shoulder injuries which sidelined him for the entire 2021 season, Sikkema combined for a 1-6 record with a 4.83 ERA in 19 outings, including 18 starts this season. He struck out 83 batters and walked 24 in 69 innings of work.

Reifert, obtained last November by Tampa Bay in a trade with Milwaukee for third baseman Mike Brosseau, began the 2022 season working out of the bullpen for the Rays’ Double-A Montgomery affiliate in the Southern League.

After spending time in the Florida Complex League, Reifert spent the second half of the season with high-A Bowling Green. In a combined 31 appearances out of the bullpen, Reifert finished 7-2 with two saves and a 4.58 ERA. He struck out 60 batters and walked 20 over 37.1 innings.

Three of the former River Bandits selected to compete — Gentry, Chamberlain and Pennington — played for Quad Cities this year.

Gentry and Chamberlain were also part of the River Bandits’ 2021 league championship team as were Dipoto and Rave.